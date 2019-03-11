﻿
The Queen leads Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and royal family at Commonwealth Day celebrations

The royals stepped out for a traditional service

Photo: © Getty Images
Members of the royal family were out in full force on Monday to celebrate this year's Commonwealth Day. The Queen led her family in attending the traditional service at Westminster Abbey, which featured a 2,000-strong congregation. Notable attendees included Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan, and Prince Andrew.

Kate and Meghan brought the glamour, arriving in style alongside their husbands. The royal family steps out every year to attend the service, but 2019 is particularly significant as it marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth.

Each year the Commonwealth adopts a theme upon which the service is based. This year's theme was 'A Connected Commonwealth' and reflects how the Commonwealth is made up of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the world's population.

