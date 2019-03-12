Kate Middleton joins Princess Beatrice, David and Victoria Beckham at the National Portrait Gallery gala

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for her second engagement of the day on Tuesday night, as she attended the starry Portrait Gala in central London. Held at the National Portrait Gallery, the event raised funds for a special project that's working to help refurbish the gallery's building, which is called Inspiring People: Transforming our National Portrait Gallery. Guests in attendance included Princess Beatrice, David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss and Liam Payne.
MORE: Kate just gave the cutest update about Prince Louis
This is Kate's third gala that she has attended, and during the evening she will meet with members of the Gallery's Youth Forum, while viewing artwork produced by some of the outreach programmes. As ever, the mum-of-three looked stunning in a gorgeous dress, which she teamed with simple heels. Beauty-wise, Kate's hair was styled in her trademark Chelsea blowdry.
READ: Kate bonds with 'diva twins in the making' at morning engagement
Kate has been Patron of the National Portrait Gallery since 2012 and previously attended the gallery's gala in 2014 and 2017. The Duchess has since seen her own portrait grace the walls at the gallery, after her shoot for Vogue's centenary celebrations was displayed as part of the Vogue 100: A Century of Style exhibition.
Kate has always had a passion for art, and even studied History of Art at university. The Duchess has also been encouraging her three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to get creative, and has spoken about her love of doing arts and crafts with them. Keep checking for updates throughout the night
Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.