﻿
14 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton joins Princess Beatrice, David and Victoria Beckham at the National Portrait Gallery gala

...
Kate Middleton joins Princess Beatrice, David and Victoria Beckham at the National Portrait Gallery gala
You're reading

Kate Middleton joins Princess Beatrice, David and Victoria Beckham at the National Portrait Gallery gala

1/14
Next

Kate just gave the cutest update about baby Prince Louis
kate-middleton-national-portrait-gallery
Photo: © PA
1/14

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for her second engagement of the day on Tuesday night, as she attended the starry Portrait Gala in central London. Held at the National Portrait Gallery, the event raised funds for a special project that's working to help refurbish the gallery's building, which is called Inspiring People: Transforming our National Portrait Gallery. Guests in attendance included Princess Beatrice, David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss and Liam Payne.

MORE: Kate just gave the cutest update about Prince Louis

This is Kate's third gala that she has attended, and during the evening she will meet with members of the Gallery's Youth Forum, while viewing artwork produced by some of the outreach programmes. As ever, the mum-of-three looked stunning in a gorgeous dress, which she teamed with simple heels. Beauty-wise, Kate's hair was styled in her trademark Chelsea blowdry.

READ: Kate bonds with 'diva twins in the making' at morning engagement

Kate has been Patron of the National Portrait Gallery since 2012 and previously attended the gallery's gala in 2014 and 2017. The Duchess has since seen her own portrait grace the walls at the gallery, after her shoot for Vogue's centenary celebrations was displayed as part of the Vogue 100: A Century of Style exhibition.

Kate has always had a passion for art, and even studied History of Art at university. The Duchess has also been encouraging her three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to get creative, and has spoken about her love of doing arts and crafts with them. Keep checking for updates throughout the night

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

kate-middleton-dress
Photo: © PA
2/14

Kate looked stunning in a reworked version of her Alexander McQueen gown, which had first been worn at the 2017 BAFTAs

kate-middleton-gallery-photo
Photo: © Getty Images
3/14

On arrival Kate was met by Westminster’s Deputy Lord Lieutenant Dr. Paul Knapman and National Portrait Gallery Director Dr Nicholas Cullinan

princess-beatrice-national-portrait
Photo: © PA
4/14

Princess Beatrice looked regal in a stunning red velvet ensemble as she made her way to the National Portrait Gallery 

princess-beatirce-boyfriend
Photo: © Getty Images
5/14

Princess Beatrice took along her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, marking their first public appearance as a couple 

kate-moss-national-portrait-gallery
Photo: © PA
6/14

Kate Moss was among the guests at the star-studded gala on Tuesday night. The supermodel looked stylish in a red dress with a black feather trim jacket

liam-payne-national-portrait-gallery
Photo: © PA
7/14

Liam Payne looked dapper in a suit at the star-studded event, which raised money for the National Portrait Gallery's charity 

victoria-beckham-arrives
Photo: © PA
8/14

Victoria Beckham rocked a pair of hot pink heels as she made a stylish entrance on Tuesday night

david-victoria-beckham-hold-hands
Photo: © Getty Images
9/14

David and Victoria Beckham showed a rare public display of affection at the event, and looked loved-up as they joined guests in central London

kate-arriving-gallery-entrance
Photo: © Getty Images
10/14

The Duchess was accompanied into the gallery by Dr Nicholas Cullinan, Director of National Portrait Gallery

kate-middleton-portrait-gallery
Photo: © Getty Images
11/14

Kate was also told of gallery's most extensive programme of activities nationwide with plans to engage audiences onsite, locally, regionally and online 

kate-inside-gallery
Photo: © Getty Images
12/14

Inside the gallery, Kate was introduced to chairman of the Trustee Board for the gallery David Ross and Edward Enninful OBE, Chairman of the Gala Committee 

national-portrait-gallery-youth-forum
Photo: © Getty Images
13/14

Kate was fully engaged as she spoke to members of the National Portrait Gallery Youth Forum and learnt about the work they are doing 

kate-middleton-flowers-national-portrait
14/14

The Duchess looked delighted after being given a beautiful bouquet of flowers 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...