Kate Middleton just gave the cutest update about Prince Louis

The Duchess of Cambridge has her hands full with her three children, but it sounds like her youngest, baby Prince Louis, is keeping her on her toes the most. On Tuesday, Kate revealed that Louis has almost reached another milestone and will be walking before she knows it. While visiting the Henry Fawcett Centre in Kennington, south London, the royal chatted to fellow mum Kriti, who was there with her nine-month-old son Kameron.

"Louis just wants to pull himself up all the time," Kate revealed. "He has got these little walkers and is bombing around in them." Kriti said afterwards of her meeting with the Duchess: "She took one look at Kameron and said, 'Oh he wants to go walkies.' Apparently her son is cruising (when a child pulls themselves up and uses furniture to move about) and she said she was running after him all the time."

During the engagement, Kate – who focuses on early years in children's development – met a whole room of adorable babies and toddlers. She played with twins Kamina and Kashay, who are nearly two, and asked the girls' mother Finesse what it was like having twins. "I told her double the trouble and she laughed," Finesse said.

Kate was visiting the centre to learn more about support being offered to youngsters and their families through Lambeth Early Action Partnership. Dressed in a purple Gucci blouse and black, wide-legged Jigsaw trousers, Kate looked ready for business. She sat in on a 'Together Time' session where parents can come with their children and learn from each other and childcare professionals. She also took part in Circle of Security session where mums can talk to others about their struggles.

Both Prince William and Kate often speak about their children during public engagements. In January, the Duchess told one well-wisher in Dundee that Louis is "already a fast crawler". On a separate engagement with London's Air Ambulance Charity, William also revealed that his baby boy is teething.

