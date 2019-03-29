﻿
From Amal Clooney and Serena Williams to Meghan's longtime friend Benita Litt, see who Meghan and Harry might choose as godparents to their royal baby

Princess Eugenie shares stunning never-before-seen photo from her wedding day
With the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child fast approaching, HELLO! are taking a look at the possible candidates to be the newborn's godparents. The chosen ones will have a vital role, helping to nurture the child throughout their life and act alongside the first-time parents as mentors - so who will step up to the job?

How many godparents will the royal baby have?

For a traditional Church of England service, minimum three godparents are required. Traditionally, girls will have two godmothers and one godfather, whilst boys will have two godfathers and one godmother. Although it is not known how many godparents the new baby will have, Prince George has seven, Prince Louis has six and Charlotte is supported by five of William and Kate's close friends and family.

 

Which lucky individuals are in the running to be godparents?

 

Zara and Mike Tindall

Zara and Mike Tindall's newest arrival, Lena, was born in June 2018, four years after the birth of their first child Mia Grace Tindall. Prince Harry was confirmed as a godfather to the ten-month-old at the christening this month and it is assumed that Prince William is the mentor for Mia. Therefore, it seems fitting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return the favour and have either Zara or Mike as their child's godparent.

Abigail Spencer

On Meghan's recent trip to New York, the 37-year-old spent a lot of time with Abigail Spencer, her former Suits co-star. Abigail took the mother-to-be out for lunch ahead of her baby shower. Speaking about the Duchess to Entertainment Tonight, the 37-year-old who shares a birthday with Meghan, stated: "She's a trusted friend and one of the most glorious people I have ever met." Its obvious the pair have a close bond, and this could be expanded to Meghan's first child.

George and Amal Clooney

Human rights lawyer Amal is close friends with the former actress, even helping co-host her New York baby shower alongside Serena Williams. The Duchess and Amal were introduced by their husbands who met at a charity event, and the couples frequently go on date nights together.

Benita Litt

Benita is a fashion entrepreneur and entertainment lawyer. Her children, Remi and Rylan walked down the aisle in the bridal party alongside Meghan who is their godmother. It seems likely that Meghan would like to return the favour as the pair even spent Christmas day together in 2016.

Charlie Van Straubenzee

Prince Harry met Charlie at Ludgrove Prep School and have been friends since then. Charlie's older brother Thomas is godfather to Princess Charlotte so it seems possible that Harry will follow suit and choose another Van Straubenzee to help guide his child. Prince Harry was the best man at Charlie's wedding, and Charlie was an usher at the Duke and Duchess'.

The Duke of Cambridge

Although William has never chosen his brother to be a godparent to his children, he may be in the running to be one for the new royal arrival as having a future King as a mentor would be very fitting!

Jessica Mulroney

Jessica is Meghan's best friend and has been by her side since the former actress moved to Toronto. According to Haper's Bazaar, the pair became friends through their joint love of yoga. Back in May 2018, Jessica's three children acted as pageboys and bridesmaid to Meghan and later in October, Jessica travelled to Australia with her husband Ben to attend the Invictus Games alongside Harry and Meghan.

Lindsay Roth

Lindsay Roth is Meghan's school best friend, they met in a literature class at Northwestern University and have remained friends since then. Meghan was maid of honour at Lindsay's wedding.

Markus Anderson

Markus is the consultant for Soho House, and reportedly helped to introduce Meghan to Harry during a group meeting at the elite club. He is a close friend to Meghan and was in New York with her at the time of her baby shower.

Nacho Figueras

Nacho and Harry have been friends for years, regularly playing in charity matches together. The Argentine polo player, attended the royal wedding of the couple with his wife Delfina Blaquier, explaining that the wedding "was an incredible moment, an incredible place, a historic moment " to Harper's Bazaar. The father-of-four seems to be a hands-on dad, so the choice of Nacho as a godparent would be an excellent choice.

Serena Williams

Meghan and Serena Williams first met in 2010 at a party celebrating the Super Bowl. Serena is high on the list for the role of godmother, having supported Meghan through her time in the spotlight. She recently co-hosted her baby shower in New York, alongside Amal Clooney.

 

