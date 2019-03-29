From Amal Clooney and Serena Williams to Meghan's longtime friend Benita Litt, see who Meghan and Harry might choose as godparents to their royal baby

With the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child fast approaching, HELLO! are taking a look at the possible candidates to be the newborn's godparents. The chosen ones will have a vital role, helping to nurture the child throughout their life and act alongside the first-time parents as mentors - so who will step up to the job?
How many godparents will the royal baby have?
For a traditional Church of England service, minimum three godparents are required. Traditionally, girls will have two godmothers and one godfather, whilst boys will have two godfathers and one godmother. Although it is not known how many godparents the new baby will have, Prince George has seven, Prince Louis has six and Charlotte is supported by five of William and Kate's close friends and family.
Which lucky individuals are in the running to be godparents?
Zara and Mike Tindall
Zara and Mike Tindall's newest arrival, Lena, was born in June 2018, four years after the birth of their first child Mia Grace Tindall. Prince Harry was confirmed as a godfather to the ten-month-old at the christening this month and it is assumed that Prince William is the mentor for Mia. Therefore, it seems fitting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return the favour and have either Zara or Mike as their child's godparent.