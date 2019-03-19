Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal baby's gender revealed after latest update? Not long to go!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are getting ready to welcome their first child together in the coming weeks, and a new huge clue has come to light regarding the baby's gender. Betfair have revealed that the odds on Prince Harry and Meghan having a girl have been slashed from 10/11 to 1/2 as the baby's due date gets closer. Betfair spokesperson Katie Baylis said: "Following a significant bet this afternoon we've slashed the odds of the royal baby being a girl from 10/11 to 1/2 , with a boy now out to 6/4. This bet is one of the biggest we've seen on the royal baby markets this year so could be a big clue that we will have a new Princess in the coming weeks."

Fans are convinced Prince Harry and Meghan are having a baby girl

Names, meanwhile, have also been betted on, with Diana still the firm favourite. "Diana is the big 5/1 favourite for the name of the baby, with Grace, Victoria and Alice all at 14/1. Arthur is the favourite boy's name at 8/1 ahead of James and Edward at 14/1." The bets follow after a number of clues that have been spotted over the past few months. These include the addition of pink sugared almonds at Meghan's New York baby shower in February. Harry also revealed he would like a little girl soon after their baby news was announced in October. However, Meghan has previously said that they weren't planning on finding out the gender of their baby and neither she or Harry have said anything.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first baby in April or May

If the baby is a girl, then she will be the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first niece. The royal couple are already uncle and aunt to Kate's sister Pippa Middleton's son Arthur, who she welcomed with James Matthews in 2018. The new baby would also be a playmate for Princess Charlotte, who so far is the only girl among her two brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis. In December, Kate revealed that she was looking forward to her children having a new cousin. During a visit to Leicester University, she said: "It's such a special time to all have kiddies. And a cousin for George and Charlotte as well, and Louis. So it will be really special."

A look at Meghan's baby bump over the months

