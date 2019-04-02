Royal baby hospital photos: From Kate Middleton to Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson to Sophie Wessex

With only weeks to go before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's welcome their first child, royal watchers are eager to celebrate another milestone. Over the past few decades, members of the British royal family have emerged from hospital within hours of their children's arrival, proudly showing off their new bundle of joy to the waiting world. This gives well-wishers the first opportunity to catch a glimpse of the newborn in front of the hospital, where the happy royal couples stand on the steps for the photographers and the delighted fans.
MORE: Who is inside Duchess Kate's inner circle?
From the Duchess of Cambridge to Princess Dianna and Princess Anne, as well as Sarah Ferguson and Sophie Wessex, here at HELLO!, we take a look back at the first time the world was introduced to the likes of Prince William, Zara Phillips, Princess Eugenie and Prince George! Click through the gallery to see the full list…
Peter Phillips at St Mary's Hospital, 1977
Born on 15 November 1977, at St Mary's Hospital in London, Peter is the the Queen's eldest grandchild and the first child to Princess Anne and her ex-husband, Captain Mark Phillips. He was christened in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace on 22 December 1977, by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Prince Charles is one of his godfathers. Although he does not hold any royal titles, Peter is still very much a part of the British Royal Family. He married at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel in 2008, and has since welcomed two daughters with wife Autumn Phillips.
WATCH: The royal family's best maternity looks through the ages