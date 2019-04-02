﻿
11 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Royal baby hospital photos: From Kate Middleton to Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson to Sophie Wessex

Welcoming the royals into the world!

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium will not receive a civil list payment until her education has finished
With only weeks to go before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's welcome their first child, royal watchers are eager to celebrate another milestone. Over the past few decades, members of the British royal family have emerged from hospital within hours of their children's arrival, proudly showing off their new bundle of joy to the waiting world. This gives well-wishers the first opportunity to catch a glimpse of the newborn in front of the hospital, where the happy royal couples stand on the steps for the photographers and the delighted fans.

From the Duchess of Cambridge to Princess Dianna and Princess Anne, as well as Sarah Ferguson and Sophie Wessex, here at HELLO!, we take a look back at the first time the world was introduced to the likes of Prince William, Zara Phillips, Princess Eugenie and Prince George! Click through the gallery to see the full list…

Peter Phillips at St Mary's Hospital, 1977

Born on 15 November 1977, at St Mary's Hospital in London, Peter is the the Queen's eldest grandchild and the first child to Princess Anne and her ex-husband, Captain Mark Phillips. He was christened in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace on 22 December 1977, by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Prince Charles is one of his godfathers. Although he does not hold any royal titles, Peter is still very much a part of the British Royal Family. He married at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel in 2008, and has since welcomed two daughters with wife Autumn Phillips.

WATCH: The royal family's best maternity looks through the ages

Zara Phillips at St Mary's Hospital, 1981

Zara Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne and the eldest granddaughter of The Queen. Like her brother, she holds no royal titles but is still very much a member of the British Royal Family. She was christened in the private chapel at Buckingham Palace on 27 July 1981, by The Dean of Windsor. Prince Andrew and the Duchess of Cornwall's former husband Andrew Parker Bowles are among her godparents. In 2011, Zara tied the knot with English rugby player Mike Tindall at the Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh. They are proud parents to two daughters, Mia and Lena.

Prince William at St Mary's Hospital, 1982

The Duke of Cambridge is the elder son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana. He is the second in the line of succession to the British throne. He was born on 21 June 1982, in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, Paddington - the first future King to be born in hospital. In previous years, the royals would traditionally do home-births. Prince William was later christened in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace on 4 August 1982, by the Archbishop of Canterbury. He married Kate Middleton in 2011 before the couple welcomed their three children at the same hospital.

Prince Harry at St Mary's Hospital, 1984

Two years after William's birth, the world was excited to meet Charles and Diana's second son, Prince Harry. He was born on 15 September 15 at St. Mary's Hospital. Harry was later christened by Robert Runcie, Archbishop of Canterbury, on 21 December 1984, at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle - the same place he married Meghan Markle in May 2018. Prince Andrew is also one of Prince Harry's godfathers.

Princess Beatrice at Portland Hospital, 1988

Princess Beatrice is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. She was born on 8 August 1988 at London's most exclusive maternity hospitals, the Portland, near Regent's Park. The young royal was christened by John Habgood, Archbishop of York on 20 December 1988, in the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in London.

Princess Eugenie at Portland Hospital, in 1990

Born on 23 March 1990, Eugenie is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah. She is also the sixth grandchild of the Queen. The Princess was christened by Peter Nott, Bishop of Norwich on 23 December at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham. In October 2018, Eugenie picked St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

Lady Louise Windsor at Frimley Park Hospital, 2003

Lady Louise, the eldest child of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, was born on 8 November 2003, at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey. Louise was born prematurely via an emergency Caesarean section after her mother suffered placental abruption. The mother-and-daughter duo spent a few weeks in the hospital. She was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 24, 2004, by the Dean of Windsor. Lady Sarah Chatto is one of her godmothers.

James Viscount Severn at Frimley Park Hospital, 2007

Born on 17 December 2007, James is the second child of Prince Edward and Countess of Wessex. Like his sister, he was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle by the Dean of Windsor on 19 April 2008.

Prince George at St Mary's Hospital, 2013

Just like his father and uncle, Prince George was born at the Lindo Wing in St Mary's Hospital. He was born at 4.24 pm on 22 July 2013. As the first child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the media attention was huge. He was then declared as the third in line to the succession of the British throne. Royal watchers had to wait a day before Prince William and Kate made their appearance on the hospital steps. George was then christened on 23 October 2013 in the Chapel Royal at St James' Palace, the service was officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Zara Tindall is one of George's godmothers.

Princess Charlotte at St Mary's Hospital, 2015

Two years later on 2 May 2015, the world was introduced to Princess Charlotte. Prince William and Kate delighted fans across the globe as they posed for pictures. The proud father later brought Prince George to the hospital. Two months later, Princess Charlotte was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury at St. Mary Magdalene's Church in Sandringham.

Prince Louis at St Mary's Hospital, 2018

Just like his siblings, Prince Louis was born at the Lindo Wing in St Mary's Hospital. He arrived on the morning of 23 April 2018, and later on the day, Prince William brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the hospital to meet their new baby brother. Like George, little Louis was christened at The Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace in July 2018.

