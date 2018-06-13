﻿
18 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia celebrate 4th wedding anniversary - see their romantic love story in pictures

Congratulations to the royal couple!

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia celebrate 4th wedding anniversary - see their romantic love story in pictures
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia celebrate 4th wedding anniversary - see their romantic love story in pictures

carl philip wife
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Carl Phillip and Princess Sofia are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary! In honour of their special day, here at HELLO!, we are taking a look back at their fairytale romance. This royal couple exchanged wedding vows at the royal chapel in Stockholm on 13 June, 2015. Joined by family, friends and a host of royal guests from around the world, they celebrated their nuptials with a carriage ride through the streets of the capital and a lavish reception, complete with dinner and dancing that continued long into the night.

The lovebirds met in 2010, when the two were eating in the same restaurant. Luckily for them, the friends they were with happened to know each other. "We started with a shy greeting and everything followed," said Carl Philip after their engagement. Before her fame as a princess, Sofia was best known as a model for men's magazines and for her role in the reality TV series Paradise Hotel. She studied accounting in New York (where she also worked as a bartender) and is also passionate about fitness, having received certification as a yoga instructor. Even more impressive, she has worked as a volunteer and aid worker in South Africa, Senegal and Ghana.

Click through to see more pictures...

carl philip sofia
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Carl Philip's proposal came as a complete surprise to Sofia. The then 35-year-old popped the question in the morning - something of a shock to Sofia as she said she is usually the first to wake.

Talking about the proposal later, he showed that even princes get butterflies when they propose. "I was nervous," the Prince said of the proposal. "I woke up several times the night before, I don't know if Sofia noticed. I wanted it to be a surprise."

prince carl philip sofia
Photo: © Getty Images
The couple officially announced their engagement on 27 June 2014. "I felt hugely confident announcing our engagement and having Sofia by my side," Carl Philip mentioned after their engagement. "At last, we were a team and we're a good team."

prince carl philip fiancee
Photo: © Getty Images
The night before their wedding, the husband and wife-to-be attended a lavish yacht party to celebrate their upcoming nuptials.
The extravagant party was attended by the couple's close family and friends including Crown Princess Mette-Marit and The Countess of Wessex.

prince carl philip sofia wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
On June 13, 2015, Prince Carl Philip wed his princess in a stunning religious ceremony held at the royal chapel in Stockholm. The bride was radiant in a gown by Swedish designer Ida Sjöstedt. Taking inspiration from her sister-in-law Crown Princess Victoria, Sofia opted for a fashion house from her native country to create her fairy tale wedding dress.

Once the service was over, Carl Philip and Sofia left chapel to singing and applause from the congregation and proceeded to greet the awaiting well-wishers - delighting them by sharing their first kiss as husband and wife. The couple then arrived back at the royal palace where a lavish dinner took place in the opulent White Sea Hall, followed by dancing in Karl XI's Gallery.

carl philip princess sofia
Photo: © Getty Images
Four months after they wed, the pair announced that they were expecting their first child together. The Swedish royal palace made the joyous announcement on Facebook, confirming that Sofia will give birth in the spring of 2016. "We are so happy and excited to announce that we are expecting our first child," the parents-to-be wrote in a statement. "We are very much looking forward to it."

carl philip sofia pregnant
Photo: © Getty Images
Just a few weeks after making the announcement, the 31-year-old began to show a hint of a baby bump exciting their royal supporters. Despite being very excited about their new arrival, the pair decided that they didn't want to find out the gender of their unborn child. "It'll be a surprise," Sofia told a reporter in New York City. "It feels great."

carl philip sofia birth
Photo: © Getty Images
On April 19, Sofia gave birth to a bouncing baby boy. A statement on the royal Facebook page said: "The Marshal of the Realm is delighted to announce that HRH Princess Sofia gave birth to a healthy child." Sofia delivered her son at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm. According to a statement from the palace, Carl was present during the birth. Some weeks later the royals revealed that they had chosen the name Alexander for the little boy.

carl philip sofia son
Photo: © Facebook
Thanking fans for their well-wishes, the Prince and Princess released five portraits of the new baby boy.
In one photo, the couple are seen posing on the grounds of their palace with their adorable dog and the three-week-old baby.
Photo: Facebook/Kungahuset

carl philip son
Photo: © Facebook
Alongside this adorable picture of the new dad gently holding the little Prince on his shoulder, Carl Philip and Sofia wrote: "We would in this way like to convey our sincere gratitude for all the congratulations we received in connection with our son, Prince Alexander's, birth. We genuinely appreciate your kindness and considerations."
Photo: Facebook/@Kungahuset

carl philip son debut
Photo: © Getty Images
Less than two months after being born, Prince Alexander made his first official debut with his mom and dad. Proud parents Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia happily introduced their baby boy into the world as they opened the gates to members of the public as part of Sweden's National Day celebrations.

carl philip family
Photo: © Getty Images
In one of her last outings prior to their second child, Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip and their son all got dressed up to celebrate Crown Princess Victoria's 40th birthday. Last summer, Princess Sofia spoke about the joys of motherhood. She told Sweden's Svenskdam: "It's amazing. Having children changes your whole life." She also noted: " [Alexander] is very sweet and well-behaved." Carl Philip also discussed his new role as a father, telling the outlet that it took "some adjustment, of course, but it is still absolutely amazing and wonderful."

carl philip sofia second baby
The couple announced that they were expecting their second child on March 23, 2017. "We are happy to announce that we are expecting a child, a sibling to Prince Alexander. We are looking forward to welcoming a new little member to our family," they said in a statement. Along with the announcement, the Swedish Royal Court released a new portrait of the expectant parents with their nearly one-year-old son Prince Alexander. The little Prince dressed in a grey cardigan adorably smiled for the camera, showing off his teeth, as his mother adoringly looked on. Photo: The Royal Court, Sweden

carl philip sofia second baby photo
Baby's first photo! Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip introduced their newborn Prince on September 1, 2017, a day after his birth, with a sweet snapshot as they departed Danderyd Hospital. The Swedish Royal Court released the family photo with a message that read: “The Prince family has left the hospital and is now home at Villa Solbacken.” Photo: The Royal Court, Sweden

carl philip sofia family photo
The Prince family of Sweden looked picture perfect for their first official portrait as a family-of-four! Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip posed with their sons Prince Alexander and newborn Prince Gabriel in new photos released by the Swedish Royal Court in October 2017. Along with the pictures, a message from the royal couple read: "A big and warm thanks for all the kind congratulations that have been received in connection with the birth of our son, Prince Gabriel.” Sofia and Carl added, “We appreciate your caring a lot." Photo: Erika Gerdemark, The Royal Court, Sweden

carl philip sofia second son photo
Prince Alexander’s younger brother was born on August 31. Following Gabriel’s birth, proud dad Prince Carl chatted with members of the media saying, “It feels great, pure joy! He seems to be a very charming little boy and Sofia is a wonderful mom. It's overwhelming.” Photo: Erika Gerdemark, The Royal Court, Sweden

carl philip sofia family picture
Three days after Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip baptized their son Prince Gabriel on December 1, 2017, the Swedish Royal Court released the official photos from the three-month-old’s christening. The new images released on December 4th show the young Prince with his parents, aunts, grandparents and five godparents. Carl and Sofia - who were dressed in a Swedish folk costume known as a Svenska folkdräkter for the occasion - beamed as they posed with their baby boy and one-year-old son Prince Alexander in one photo. Photo: Erika Gerdemark, Royal Court, Sweden

prince carl philip princess sofia outing
Photo: © Getty Images
The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary a week after attending niece Princess Adrienne's christening with their own little family. Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia brought their sons Alexander and Gabriel to the royal affair on 8 June 2018.

