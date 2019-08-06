Royal grief: Duchess Kate, the Queen and Prince Harry open up about losing a loved one

Losing someone close to you is tough and grief is something that all of us must experience at some point in our lives. Speaking out about personal experiences of loss can help others who are going through the same whirlwind of emotions. Here are a few times the royal family have done just that, in the hope of supporting and comforting others. From the Queen and Prince Harry to the Duchess of Cambridge – these are the ways that royal family members cope with the loss of a dear one.
Prince William and Kate pay respect to friend Vichai Srivaddhanaprabh
In November 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a poignant visit to the home of Leicester City, where they paid their respects to the five people who died in a helicopter crash the month before. The football club's chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabh was amongst the victims who were sadly killed outside Leicester City's King Power Stadium.
In the aftermath of the crash, William paid tribute to the "big contribution to football" made by the owner of Leicester City. "My thoughts today are with the family and friends of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and all the victims of the terrible crash at Leicester City Football Club," he said. "I was lucky to have known Vichai for several years. He was a businessman of strong values who was dedicated to his family and who supported a number of important charitable causes. He made such a big contribution to football, not least through Leicester City's magical 2016 season that captured the imagination of the world." Prince William, who is the president of the FA, then concluded: "He will be missed by all fans of the sport and everyone lucky enough to have known him."