9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince William and Kate Middleton comfort fellow parents at mental health engagement - best photos

Shout was launched in May this year

william kate speak
Photo: © PA
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a joint engagement on Tuesday morning, attending Shout's Crisis Volunteer celebration event, at the Troubadour White City Theatre in London. The 24/7 text message support service was launched by Prince William, Kate and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May 2019. During the engagement, William and Kate learned about the impact of the helpline so far, including that 75% of people who contact Shout are under 25, and that the most frequent subjects raised in those conversations are suicide (37%), depression (36%), relationships (29%), anxiety (31%), isolation (19%) and self-harm (17%).

The Duke and Duchess also met some of the service's 1,500 volunteers, during their visit, as well as mental health campaigners and supporters. Before leaving the theatre, they also watched a special performance. Keep clicking for more photos...

kate middleton smiling shout
Photo: © PA
Kate, 37, looked lovely as ever in a simple white top, a grey check blazer by Smythe and a pair of burgundy cropped trousers from Joseph, as well as black block heel shoes.

kate middleton outfit
Photo: © Getty Images
Her famous brunette locks were styled in one of her famous bouncy blowdries and her makeup was on point - she had a natural base, brown eyeshadow and a nude lip colour.

prince william kate walking
Photo: © Getty Images
Meanwhile, Prince William looked smart in a tailored navy blue suit.

william kate speaking shout
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the Troubadour White City Theatre in London to attend a volunteer celebration event with the charity Shout, meeting people from across the UK who give their time to the text service.

william kate shout visit
Photo: © Getty Images
As volunteers access their shifts from computers in their own homes, this event will be an excellent opportunity for this virtual community to meet and see the scale of the national network they have joined.

kate william shout volunteers
Photo: © PA
Shout is a 24/7 text support service which was researched and developed by The Royal Foundation as a legacy of the Heads Together Campaign, with a £3million investment. It was launched by Kate and William as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May 2019.

royal couple shout visit
Photo: © Getty Images
Since the service went live, Shout 85258 Crisis Volunteers have had 145,000 conversations via text with people in crisis, exchanging 6 million messages.

william and kate talking
Photo: © Getty Images
At one point, during the event, the Duchess of Cambridge laughed as she shared a light-hearted moment with some of the volunteers.

