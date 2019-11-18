Prince William and Kate Middleton wow at the Royal Variety Performance 2019 - best photos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a very glamorous night out on Monday evening, as they attended the Royal Variety Performance at London's Palladium Theatre. Kate, 37, dazzled in a floor-length gown by Alexander McQueen, while William looked smart in a tux, as they met a number of performers before and after the show. The annual event is in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, of which the Queen is Patron, and the money raised from the show helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK, who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health or hard times.
The evening was hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan and included performances from the cast of Mary Poppins, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Robbie Williams, the cast of Come From Away, and a special collaboration by Emeli Sandé and Manchester’s Bee Vocal choir.
