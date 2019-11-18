The Duchess of Cambridge dazzles in sheer black lace gown at the Royal Variety Performance Doesn't she look amazing?

The Duchess of Cambridge looked sensational on Monday evening as she arrived at the Royal Variety Performance 2019. Accompanied by her husband Prince William, the Duchess dazzled in the most beautiful black lace gown by her go-to designer, Alexander McQueen. We weren't sure any dress couple top her Jenny Packham Princess gown which she wore to the show in 2017, but this statement dress is simply stunning. Embellished with intricate detail and flowing to the ground, the cut of the gown suited Kate's figure perfectly. The royal teamed her outfit with some fabulous black heels and carried a co-ordinating clutch.

Kate Middleton looked amazing as she arrived at The Royal Variety Performance in London

Watch Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive at The Royal Variety Performance

We have to chat about the Duchess' amazing jewellery too. Just look at that incredible necklace and those stunning Erdem earrings – a glitzy set definitely fit for royalty. The mum-of-three's beauty look was perfection; Kate wore her long, brunette locks down, styled in her iconic Chelsea blowdry, and went for smokey eye makeup, a sweep of blusher on her cheeks and a lovely nude lip shade.

MORE: Royal Style Watch: Crown Princess Victoria, Queen Letizia, Princess Sofia & more regal ladies rock winter fashion

Prince William looked smart as he joined Kate for the glitzy evening

The couple were all smiles as they entered London's Palladium theatre together, before taking their seats in the royal box. The annual event is in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, of which the Queen is Patron. The evening was hosted by comics Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan and included performances from the cast of Mary Poppins, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel and a special collaboration by Emeli Sande and Manchester's Bee Vocal Choir.

The Duke and Duchess previously have attended the show twice previously. Kate's Jenny Packham gown from 2017 was sublime - long-sleeved with a sweetheart neckline and a sheer layer on top, the dress featured stunning embellishments, sequins and flowers all over. She finished the sparkly look with Oscar de la Renta high heels and the Queen's diamond earrings.

MORE: Kate Middleton's best Royal Variety Performance dresses over the years

The first time Kate attended the Royal Variety performance in 2014, she opted for a more demure look in a black gown with lace detailing and a boat neck by American designer, Diane von Furstenberg.