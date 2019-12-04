The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for an unannounced engagement on Wednesday in Buckinghamshire, as it was announced she's the new patron of Family Action. Kate, 37, has taken over from the Queen as the new patron of the charity, which helps vulnerable or disadvantaged children and families through both local and national services. The Duchess, wearing a red puffer jacket, green jumper, jeans and boots, joined children and families at Peterley Manor Farm's 'Elves Enchanted Forest' for an afternoon of Christmas activities, including decoration making.
Kensington Palace said: "The Duchess of Cambridge has spent much of the last eight years meeting charities and organisations who work every day to make our families and communities stronger. There is a powerful correlation between a parent or carer's wellbeing and their child's development, which is why organisations such as Family Action that provide support are instrumental to a child’s future. This new patronage aligns with Her Royal Highness' longstanding work on the early years, and the importance of supporting children and families during this seminal period of their lives."
