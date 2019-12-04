﻿
Kate Middleton surprises children on festive day out at Christmas tree farm - best photos

The Duchess has become patron of Family Action

Why Kate Middleton's newest patronage is so meaningful for the Duchess
The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for an unannounced engagement on Wednesday in Buckinghamshire, as it was announced she's the new patron of Family Action. Kate, 37, has taken over from the Queen as the new patron of the charity, which helps vulnerable or disadvantaged children and families through both local and national services. The Duchess, wearing a red puffer jacket, green jumper, jeans and boots, joined children and families at Peterley Manor Farm's 'Elves Enchanted Forest' for an afternoon of Christmas activities, including decoration making.

Kensington Palace said: "The Duchess of Cambridge has spent much of the last eight years meeting charities and organisations who work every day to make our families and communities stronger. There is a powerful correlation between a parent or carer's wellbeing and their child's development, which is why organisations such as Family Action that provide support are instrumental to a child’s future. This new patronage aligns with Her Royal Highness' longstanding work on the early years, and the importance of supporting children and families during this seminal period of their lives." 

Take a look at the best photos from Kate's engagement...

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Peterley Manor Farm's in Buckinghamshire to announce her new patronage with Family Action.

Kate has taken over from the Queen, who was the charity's patron for over 65 years.

The Duchess was dressed down in a red puffer jacket by Perfect Moment, a festive green jumper, jeans and comfy boots.

Kate joined children and families in the farm's 'Elves Enchanted Forest,' where she got involved with making Christmas tree decorations and eco-friendly reindeer food.

The Duchess, who has a natural rapport with kids, even helped the children pick out their own Christmas trees.

Photo: © PA
Kate giggled as she led the children to pick out Christmas trees at the farm. 

Photo: © PA
Kate helped the children pick out the perfect Christmas tree. 

