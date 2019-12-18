﻿
19 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton, Prince William and children among royals at Queen's Christmas lunch - best photos

The festive bash took place at Buckingham Palace

1/19
prince-george-arrives-christmas-party
Photo: © Rex
1/19

The Queen was joined by members of the royal family as she hosted her annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace. Among those spotted arriving at the festive bash were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and baby son Archie did not attend as they are currently on a six-week break from royal duties and are spending their time privately.

The Queen's second son, the Duke of York, who recently stepped down from royal duties in the wake of his connections with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was spotted driving through the palace gates.

The lunch also allows the 93-year-old monarch to catch up with extended family members as well, including her cousins. 

Take a look at the best photos... 

Prince George, wearing a white shirt, was spotted in the front seat of the car as dad Prince William drove them to Gan Gan's (George's nickname for the Queen) lunch. 

prince-william-driving-prince-george-at-christmas
Photo: © Rex
2/19

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte broke up from Thomas's Battersea school last week, for their Christmas holidays. 

kate-middleton-christmas-party
Photo: © Rex
3/19

The Duchess of Cambridge, wearing a tartan Emilia Wickstead outfit with pearl earrings, waved as she arrived at Buckingham Palace. 

kate-middleton-waving
Photo: © PA
4/19

Princess Charlotte beamed as she sat in the back of the car with brother Prince Louis and mum Kate in front. 

prince-louis-at-christmas-party
Photo: © PA
5/19

Prince Louis looked adorable in the back of the car wearing a Christmas jumper!

edward-james
Photo: © Rex
6/19

The Earl of Wessex with his son James Viscount Severn were among the first arrivals. 

mike-zara
Photo: © Rex
7/19

Princess Anne's daughter Zara arrived with husband Mike Tindall. 

sophie-louise
Photo: © Rex
8/19

The Countess of Wessex arrived with daughter Lady Louise Windsor. Sophie wrapped up in a burgundy coat. 

frederick-windsor-christmas-party
Photo: © Rex
9/19

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's son Lord Frederick Windsor arrived with wife Sophie Winkleman. 

prince-charles-christmas-party
Photo: © Rex
10/19

The Prince of Wales was spotted in the back of the car. 

andrew-xmas
Photo: © Rex
11/19

The Duke of York was spotted driving his Bentley through the gates of Buckingham Palace. 

princess-anne-christmas-party
Photo: © Rex
12/19

Princess Anne and husband Sir Timothy Laurence were among the Queen's guests. 

beatrice-xmas
Photo: © Rex
13/19

Princess Beatrice wore a blue coat and a hair bow for the Queen's Christmas lunch. Her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was not pictured with her in the car. 

duchess-of-cornwall-christmas-party
Photo: © Rex
14/19

The Duchess of Cornwall, wearing a red outfit, arrived separately from her husband Prince Charles, as he had prior engagements. 

kate-william-george
Photo: © PA
15/19

After the lunch, William and Kate were pictured leaving together - with all three Cambridge children in the back. Prince George sat behind his mum, with Charlotte in the middle and little Louis behind William. 

william-kate-charlotte-christmas
Photo: © PA
16/19

Kate smiled to crowds as the family left Buckingham Palace, showing off her gorgeous tartan outfit. 

cambridge-children
Photo: © PA
17/19

Another sweet shot of the Cambridge siblings! 

mike-zara-mia
Photo: © PA
18/19

Zara and Mike were also pictured leaving, with daughter Mia sat in the back of the car. No doubt little sister Lena is sat next to her.

princess-eugenie-jack-brooksbank-chrismas-lunch
Photo: © PA
19/19

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were also in attendance at the party, with the royal looking festive in her bold red outfit and sparkly hair accessory.

