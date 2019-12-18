The Queen was joined by members of the royal family as she hosted her annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace. Among those spotted arriving at the festive bash were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and baby son Archie did not attend as they are currently on a six-week break from royal duties and are spending their time privately.
The Queen's second son, the Duke of York, who recently stepped down from royal duties in the wake of his connections with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was spotted driving through the palace gates.
The lunch also allows the 93-year-old monarch to catch up with extended family members as well, including her cousins.
Take a look at the best photos...
Prince George, wearing a white shirt, was spotted in the front seat of the car as dad Prince William drove them to Gan Gan's (George's nickname for the Queen) lunch.