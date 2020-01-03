﻿
5 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Princess Martha Louise and Norway's royal family attend Ari Behn's funeral in Oslo

Maud Angelica gave an emotional eulogy

Photo: © Getty Images
Members of Norway's royal family attended the funeral of Princess Martha Louise's ex-husband Ari Behn at Oslo Cathedral on Friday. Mr Behn, 47, who shares three daughters with the princess, died by suicide on Christmas Day.

King Harald, Queen Sonja and Crown Princess Mette-Marit were among the mourners, and they were joined by foreign royals, Prince Daniel of Sweden and Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands. Prince Daniel's wife Crown Princess Victoria was also due to attend, but unfortunately had to miss the funeral after her daughter Princess Estelle broke her leg in a skiing accident in the Alps.

The Norwegian playwright and author married King Harald's eldest daughter Princess Martha Louise in 2002. The couple had three daughters together, Maud Angelica Behn, 16, Leah Isadora Behn, 14, and Emma Tallulah Behn, 11. Ari and Princess Martha Louise divorced in 2017 and she has since found love with Shaman Durek.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Daniel of Sweden and Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands were among the mourners at the service. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel were said to be close friends of Ari and his ex-wife Princess Martha Louise. In a statement, the Swedish royals said: "It is with great sadness that we received the message of Ari Behn's death. We will remember Ari as the warm, cordial and spiritual man he was. It was a privilege to get to know Ari. Our thoughts go to his daughters and family."

Photo: © Getty Images
Ari's eldest daughter Maud Angelica delivered an emotional eulogy to her father, with her mother Princess Martha Louise standing by her side.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Martha Louise and her daughters Emma Tallulah Behn, Leah Isadora Behn and Maud Angelica Behn place flowers on the casket. 

Queen Sonja, King Harald and Crown Princess Mette-Marit were visibly moved during Maud Angelica's eulogy. 

In a statement, King Harald said of his former son-in-law: "It is with great sadness that the Queen and I have received the message of Ari Behn's passing. Ari has been an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm, fond memories of him. We are grateful that we got to know him. We grieve that our grandchildren have now lost their dear father, and have deep compassion for his parents and siblings, who now have lost their dear son and brother. We ask that Ari's immediate family get some rest during this difficult time."

