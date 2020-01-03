Members of Norway's royal family attended the funeral of Princess Martha Louise's ex-husband Ari Behn at Oslo Cathedral on Friday. Mr Behn, 47, who shares three daughters with the princess, died by suicide on Christmas Day.
King Harald, Queen Sonja and Crown Princess Mette-Marit were among the mourners, and they were joined by foreign royals, Prince Daniel of Sweden and Princess Laurentien of the Netherlands. Prince Daniel's wife Crown Princess Victoria was also due to attend, but unfortunately had to miss the funeral after her daughter Princess Estelle broke her leg in a skiing accident in the Alps.
The Norwegian playwright and author married King Harald's eldest daughter Princess Martha Louise in 2002. The couple had three daughters together, Maud Angelica Behn, 16, Leah Isadora Behn, 14, and Emma Tallulah Behn, 11. Ari and Princess Martha Louise divorced in 2017 and she has since found love with Shaman Durek.
