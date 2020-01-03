Princess Estelle of Sweden, 7, injured in skiing accident The second-in-line to the throne learned to ski when she was one

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden's daughter Princess Estelle has broken her leg in a skiing accident in the Alps, it has been confirmed. The Swedish Royals were enjoying a New Year skiing holiday together when the seven-year-old fell and injured herself, the Royal Court confirmed to Aftonbladet.

The Princess was taken to hospital for an X-ray and given a cast and crutches for her fractured limb, but the injury is not believed to be serious as the family didn't cancel their holiday. Princess Estelle is an accomplished skier and learned the sport before she was even two-years-old. The Royal Court has said they will not comment further on the accident, which happened earlier this week, and asked for the young royal's privacy to be respected.

Princess Estelle's injury does mean that her mum Princess Victoria will no longer be able to attend Ari Behn's funeral in Norway on Friday, with Prince Daniel expected to go alone to pay his respects. Ari, 47, died by suicide on Christmas Day, and the Swedish royals released a statement sending their condolences after receiving the news.

"It is with great sadness that we received the message of Ari Behn's death. We will remember Ari as the warm, cordial and spiritual man he was. It was a privilege to get to know Ari. Our thoughts go to his daughters and family," they said.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel were said to be close friends of Ari and his ex-wife, Norway's Princess Märtha Louise. The couple share three daughters and were married for 14 years before their split in 2016. It was previously reported that Crown Princess Victoria had cancelled her New Year holiday plans in order to support her friend at the funeral. However, she will now unfortunately miss the service at Oslo Cathedral, which is expected to be attended by many senior royals and government officials.

