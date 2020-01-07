The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to royal duties on Tuesday as they visited Canada House in London. Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, have been on a six-week break and were last seen in public for the Remembrance Day services in November.
During that period, the couple enjoyed some extended family time with their baby son Archie, who is now eight-months-old, and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland. They based themselves in Canada and during Tuesday's engagement, the royals met with Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada to the UK, as well as staff to thank them for the warm hospitality and support they received during their stay in the country.
The couple arrived at Canada House from a private visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen, whose recipes were featured in a cookbook backed by the Duchess in 2018. Meghan wowed in a neutral-toned outfit with her hair styled in loose waves for the visit, while Harry looked smart in a navy suit.
Take a look at the best photos from their first royal engagement of 2020…
