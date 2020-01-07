﻿
Photo: © Getty Images
1/8

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to royal duties on Tuesday as they visited Canada House in London. Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, have been on a six-week break and were last seen in public for the Remembrance Day services in November.

During that period, the couple enjoyed some extended family time with their baby son Archie, who is now eight-months-old, and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland. They based themselves in Canada and during Tuesday's engagement, the royals met with Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada to the UK, as well as staff to thank them for the warm hospitality and support they received during their stay in the country.  

The couple arrived at Canada House from a private visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen, whose recipes were featured in a cookbook backed by the Duchess in 2018. Meghan wowed in a neutral-toned outfit with her hair styled in loose waves for the visit, while Harry looked smart in a navy suit. 

Take a look at the best photos from their first royal engagement of 2020…

Photo: © Getty Images
2/8

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were greeted by a crowd of excited well-wishers as they arrived at Canada House in London. The couple were greeted by Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada to the UK, upon arrival at Canada House. 

Photo: © Getty Images
3/8

Before heading inside Canada House, Harry and Meghan stopped to chat with members of public who had gathered outside with Canadian flags. 

Photo: © Getty Images
4/8

Meghan looked elegant in a camel coat, a light brown roll-neck jumper with a satin midi skirt, both from Massimo Dutti, and her velvet Jimmy Choo heels.

Photo: © Getty Images
5/8

Meghan wore her brunette locks in loose waves, with natural make-up and a berry lip. 

Photo: © Getty Images
6/8

Following their meeting with the High Commissioner, Harry and Meghan visited the Canada Gallery to view a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist, Skawennati. The Duke and Duchess also met different members of the High Commission team who work in a range of sectors supporting the partnership between Canada and the UK.

Photo: © Getty Images
7/8

The couple last visited Canada House on Commonwealth Day in March 2019 where they met and spoke with young Canadians from a wide range of sectors including fashion, the arts, and business and academia, about their experiences as expats as well as opportunities for young people working in the Commonwealth. It was one of the last engagements the Duchess carried out before giving birth to son Archie in May 2019.

Photo: © Getty Images
8/8

Kilvir Buttar, an IT worker at Canada House, who spoke to the couple outside, told Meghan she was from Vancouver, where the couple stayed during their six-week break. The Duchess told her she thought it was 'so beautiful.'

