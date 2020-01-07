The sweet visit Meghan Markle made before returning to work It's a project close to the Duchess of Sussex's heart

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to work on Tuesday, attending an engagement at Canada House to thank the High Commissioner for the hospitality they received during a recent family break in the country. It was not their only stop of the day – Meghan made a private visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen in west London beforehand.

For her first solo project in 2018 as a new member of the royal family, Meghan supported the women from the group, whose community was affected by the Grenfell Tower fire, by writing the foreword for their cookbook Together. Prince Harry and the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland joined Meghan for the launch of the book at Kensington Palace in September 2018, where they helped to prepare food for guests.

Meghan at the Hubb Community Kitchen in November 2018

HELLO! understands that the Duchess wanted to "check in" with the group, following her and Harry's six-week break from royal duties. The couple enjoyed some private family time with their eight-month-old son Archie in Canada throughout that period.

As her collaboration with the community group was announced, it was revealed that Meghan had been making regular private visits to the kitchen since January 2018. The Duchess also made a public visit in November 2018, when she was pregnant with Archie, to see how funds from the cookbook were making a difference to the space.

