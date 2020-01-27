﻿
6 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The Duchess of Cornwall joins Queen Letizia and Queen Maxima at Auschwitz commemoration in Poland - all the photos

Camilla paid tribute during the moving service

...
The Duchess of Cornwall joins Queen Letizia and Queen Maxima at Auschwitz commemoration in Poland - all the photos
You're reading

The Duchess of Cornwall joins Queen Letizia and Queen Maxima at Auschwitz commemoration in Poland - all the photos

1/6
Next

Prince William's moving tribute to great-grandmother at UK Holocaust Memorial Day service
auschwitz-ceremony-camilla-queen-maxima
Photo: © Getty Images
1/6

The Duchess of Cornwall joined Queen Letizia of Spain, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands at a moving service to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz in Poland on Monday. Camilla, 72, visited the former Auschwitz-Birkenau camp to join survivors and Heads of State and Government for the commemoration. Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland, delivered the welcome address, followed by readings from a series of Auschwitz survivors.

After the service, the Duchess walked 700m alongside the railway lines that brought prisoners to Auschwitz, with the other delegations, including survivors. Camilla's husband, the Prince of Wales, attended the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem along with other world leaders last Thursday.

camilla-parker-bowles-queen-maxima
Photo: © Getty Images
2/6

Everyone was visibly emotional at the moving service, which was also attended by camp survivors. 

queen-letizia
Photo: © Getty Images
3/6

Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI were among those who attended the official ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz on Monday. 

holocaust-memorial-poland
Photo: © Getty Images
4/6

Polish President Andrzej Duda and Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda lead official delegations to lay candles at the Auschwitz Memorial during the official ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp at the Auschwitz-Birkenau site.

crown-princess-victoria
Photo: © Getty Images
5/6

Swedish Crown Princess Victoria laid a candle at the Auschwitz Memorial as Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and her husband Prince Daniel looked on during the official ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp at the Auschwitz-Birkenau site. 

holocaust-memorial-poland1
Photo: © Getty Images
6/6

King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde of Belgium walked with official delegations to lay candles at the Auschwitz Memorial during the official ceremony on Monday.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...