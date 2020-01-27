The Duchess of Cornwall joined Queen Letizia of Spain, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands at a moving service to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz in Poland on Monday. Camilla, 72, visited the former Auschwitz-Birkenau camp to join survivors and Heads of State and Government for the commemoration. Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland, delivered the welcome address, followed by readings from a series of Auschwitz survivors.
After the service, the Duchess walked 700m alongside the railway lines that brought prisoners to Auschwitz, with the other delegations, including survivors. Camilla's husband, the Prince of Wales, attended the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem along with other world leaders last Thursday.