The Duchess of Cambridge showcased her skills as she joined young children at a workshop at Evelina London children's hospital to see how the creative arts can support children's health, well-being and happiness on Tuesday. The creative workshops are run by the National Portrait Gallery, who collaborate with play specialists from Evelina London to take artists into the hospital to host activities with children of all ages, along with their siblings and parents.
Kate, 38, participated in a number of creative activities during her visit, including illustration, photography and set design. The Duchess studied art history at the University of St Andrews and on Sunday, she shared personal photos she'd taken of two Holocaust survivors at Kensington Palace earlier this month. The royal mum-of-three has been the patron of the National Portrait Gallery since 2012 and became patron of Evelina London in 2018.