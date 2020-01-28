﻿
9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton shows off her arty side as she joins children in London hospital - best photos

The Duchess of Cambridge has a flair for art

kate middleton steps out car
Photo: © PA
The Duchess of Cambridge showcased her skills as she joined young children at a workshop at Evelina London children's hospital to see how the creative arts can support children's health, well-being and happiness on Tuesday. The creative workshops are run by the National Portrait Gallery, who collaborate with play specialists from Evelina London to take artists into the hospital to host activities with children of all ages, along with their siblings and parents.

Kate, 38, participated in a number of creative activities during her visit, including illustration, photography and set design. The Duchess studied art history at the University of St Andrews and on Sunday, she shared personal photos she'd taken of two Holocaust survivors at Kensington Palace earlier this month. The royal mum-of-three has been the patron of the National Portrait Gallery since 2012 and became patron of Evelina London in 2018. Click through the gallery to see the best pictures from the engagement...

duchess of cambridge walks
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge beamed as she arrived at Evelina London children's hospital in London.

kate middleton greeted by woman
Evelina London, which is part of Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, of which the Queen is Patron, provides comprehensive health services to children and families from before birth, throughout childhood and into adult life. Evelina London also offers specialist services for children with rare and complex conditions from across south London, Kent, Surrey and Sussex and beyond.

kate middleton speaks child
Photo: © Getty Images
Mum-of-three Kate knelt down as she was handed a lovely bunch of flowers upon her arrival.

kate walks inside hospital
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate wore an outfit by Dolce & Gabbana - a tweed co-ord set, featuring a jacket and skirt. Her hair was pulled back and styled in her signature blow-dried waves for her engagement.

kate-patient
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess sat down with one patient during the creative workshop. 

kate-poloroid
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate was shown a polaroid by one little girl during a photography workshop. 

kate-boy
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate helped one little boy with his project during her visit to the children's hospital. 

kate-children
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess sat down and chatted to parents and children during the engagement. 

