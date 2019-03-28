Although the royal family are usually happy to pose for photographs with the general public, they very rarely stop for selfies, with Prince William once joking that he was "allergic" to the style of snaps. However, there have been plenty of occasions where royals all over Europe have broken their own rules and posed with some lucky fans for some Instagram-happy pics! From Princes William and Harry to the Countess of Wessex and even the Queen herself. Go through our gallery to see the unusual instances that the royals went all #selfie on us!
The Countess of Wessex enjoyed a two-day royal visit to Sierra Leone in January. During the whirlwind trip, Sophie showed off her warm nature, while also managing to bend royal protocol in the process! The Countess was spotted taking a selfie-style photo with staff at the Aberdeen Women's Clinic in Freetown on the second day of her visit. While it's not strictly a rule, the royals tend to avoid taking selfies with the public, but Sophie delighted the hard-working staff by obliging them with a sweet snap. She even managed to appear in a selfie within a selfie! Now that's impressive.