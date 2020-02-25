﻿
9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoy theatre date night in London's West End - best photos

It was held in aid of The Royal Foundation

Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoy theatre date night in London's West End - best photos
Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoy theatre date night in London's West End - best photos

prince william kate middleton arriving at theatre london
Photo: © Getty Images
1/9

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a glamorous date night on Tuesday as they watched a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen in London's West End. The show was held in aid of the couple's Royal Foundation, for which mental health is a key focus. The musical tells the story of Evan, a boy who is struggling to connect in our hyperconnected world. The award-winning show spans generations and has been credited with helping to start important conversations about mental health between parents and teenagers.

In a programme note, William said: "Catherine and I are delighted to join you this evening for a special charity performance of Dear Evan Hansen at the Noel Coward Theatre. One of the issues that we care passionately about is mental health and we are pleased that Dear Evan Hansen is helping to start important conversations between parents and teenagers about this important subject. Through initiatives including Heads Together and Heads Up, the Royal Foundation is helping tackle the stigma and change the conversation around mental health.

"We are particularly proud that Shout, a mental health support service launched by the Royal Foundation, is one of four not-for-profit partners of Dear Evan Hansen providing mental health resources to audiences of the show. As we look to the future, we will continue to deliver ambitious change and genuine, sustainable solutions to some of the biggest challenges we face - including the environment and ensuring young people get the best possible start in life."

Last year, Prince William and Kate helped to launch Shout 85258, a free and confidential 24/7 UK text messaging service that supports people in crisis. 

Take a look through the best photos from the royal couple's evening in London...

kate middleton arriving at theatre
Photo: © Getty Images
2/9

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stylish dressed in a navy dress by Eponine, which she teamed with a co-ordinating clutch and heels. As ever, the royal wore her long brunette hair down in loose waves. 

prince william arriving at theatre
Photo: © Getty Images
3/9

Prince William looked smart as he made his way to the theatre on Tuesday night, dressed in a navy suit and white shirt. 

kate middleton outfit theatre london
Photo: © Getty Images
4/9

A closer look at Kate Middleton's stylish outfit. The royal wore a pair of glittery heels by Jimmy Choos, which matched a clutch bag, also by the designer. 

prince william kate middleton chatting outside theatre
Photo: © Getty Images
5/9

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in great spirits as they stepped through the doors of the theatre on Tuesday night, and were pictured chatting among themselves before the show. 

prince william arm around kate middleton
Photo: © Getty Images
6/9

Prince William was pictured sweetly putting his arm around Kate Middleton as they arrived for the show. 

prince william kate middleton talking to crowds at theatre
Photo: © Rex
7/9

Before stepping inside the theatre, Kate Middleton and Prince William stopped to talk to those involved in the play. 

prince william kate middleton chatting in theatre
Photo: © Rex
8/9

The award-winning musical, Dear Evan Hansen, has themes close to Prince William and Kate's hearts, as it deals with mental health. The play, which won six Tony Awards after opening on Broadway in 2016, is about an anxiety-ridden boy struggling to connect in a hyperconnected world. It has been credited with helping parents and their children discuss some of the mental health difficulties facing so many young people in Britain and the western world.

kate middleton and prince william inside the theatre foyer
Photo: © PA
9/9

Once in the foyer, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chatted about the mental health theme to the play's author, Steven Levenson, and composers Justin Paul and Benj Pasek. "Ten years ago, do you think this play would have been here?" Prince William asked. "I don’t think it would have even existed," Beni replied. 

