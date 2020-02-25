The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a glamorous date night on Tuesday as they watched a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen in London's West End. The show was held in aid of the couple's Royal Foundation, for which mental health is a key focus. The musical tells the story of Evan, a boy who is struggling to connect in our hyperconnected world. The award-winning show spans generations and has been credited with helping to start important conversations about mental health between parents and teenagers.
In a programme note, William said: "Catherine and I are delighted to join you this evening for a special charity performance of Dear Evan Hansen at the Noel Coward Theatre. One of the issues that we care passionately about is mental health and we are pleased that Dear Evan Hansen is helping to start important conversations between parents and teenagers about this important subject. Through initiatives including Heads Together and Heads Up, the Royal Foundation is helping tackle the stigma and change the conversation around mental health.
"We are particularly proud that Shout, a mental health support service launched by the Royal Foundation, is one of four not-for-profit partners of Dear Evan Hansen providing mental health resources to audiences of the show. As we look to the future, we will continue to deliver ambitious change and genuine, sustainable solutions to some of the biggest challenges we face - including the environment and ensuring young people get the best possible start in life."
Last year, Prince William and Kate helped to launch Shout 85258, a free and confidential 24/7 UK text messaging service that supports people in crisis.
