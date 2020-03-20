﻿
9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

8 photos of royals wearing braces to mark World Oral Health Day

The Queen recently revealed she'd had wires as a child

8 photos of royals wearing braces to mark World Oral Health Day
You're reading

8 photos of royals wearing braces to mark World Oral Health Day

1/9
Next

The Queen's favourite event has been cancelled – details
Danielle Stacey
queen-braces
Photo: © Getty Images
1/9

Friday 20 March marks World Oral Health Day and the royals are renowned for their perfect pearly whites. When the Queen visited the Royal National ENT and Eastman Dental Hospitals in London last month, she revealed she had wires as a child, telling one young patient, who was having braces fitted: "I think it's worth it, in the end."

Orthodontics has come a long way since Her Majesty's childhood and adults as well as young children are having braces fitted to align their teeth. The Queen isn't the only one to have had dental wires – HELLO! takes a look at all of her family members who have had braces, including her grandchildren Prince Harry and Lady Louise Windsor. Plus there's a few European royals, who have also had dental aligners in their teenage years.

READ: How royals mums broke palace protocol to be more hands-on and modern parents

harry-braces
Photo: © Getty Images
2/9

Prince Harry showed off his braces as he chatted to locals during a walkabout in Sandringham on Christmas Day in 1999.

beatrice-braces
Photo: © Getty Images
3/9

The Duke of York's eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, beams at the Queen's golden jubilee celebrations in 2002. We love her pale pink suit! 

eugenie-braces
Photo: © Getty Images
4/9

A teenage Princess Eugenie smiles during Trooping the Colour in 2006. 

edward-braces
Photo: © Getty Images
5/9

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's youngest son, Prince Edward, had braces fitted as a teenager. Here he is pictured at a horse trials event in 1980. 

zara-tindall-braces
Photo: © Getty Images
6/9

The Queen's eldest granddaughter, Zara Tindall (then Phillips) wore braces when she was a teenager too. 

princess-alexandra
Photo: © Getty Images
7/9

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg proudly showed off her braces in 2005. 

princess-ariane
Photo: © Getty Images
8/9

One of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherland's daughters, Princess Ariane, currently wears braces. 

lady-louise-braces
9/9

And the Queen's youngest granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor, who turned 16 last November, also currently wears aligners. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...