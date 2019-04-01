﻿
21 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Archie Harrison's 1st birthday: see the Queen, Prince William and other royals aged one

Jenni McKnight
meghan-archie
Photo: © Instagram
There has been another royal celebration after the Queen's eighth great-grandchild Archie Harrison turned one this week. In a newly-released video to recognise the milestone, royal fans were beside themselves over the similarities between the little tot and his dad Prince Harry when he was Archie's age. So in honour of this, we've taken a look back at other royals to see what they looked like when they were Archie's age.

Archie Harrison

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son looks the spitting image of his dad. The little tot celebrated his first birthday on 6 May and he looks delighted to have mum Meghan reading to him from his favourite book, Duck! Rabbit! The family reportedly celebrated with a 'smash cake' and a zoom call to friends and family. 

prince-louis-first-birthday-picture
Prince Louis 

Prince Louis celebrated his first birthday in April 2019. Kensington Palace unveiled a new set of official portraits to mark the milestone, and in keeping with family tradition, the Duchess of Cambridge took the adorable pictures herself. The stunning photos show little Louis playing in the garden of the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. The Palace also released this statement, which read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow. The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk." 

lena-tindall
Photo: © Getty Images
Lena Tindall

How adorable is Mike and Zara Tindall's youngest daughter Lena? Those cheeks! The little girl looks so much like her dad in this photo, taken just two months after her first birthday during a family day out at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park, Gloucestershire.

Keep scrolling to see more photos of royals aged one...

prince-george-one-year-old
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George

It feels like only yesterday that Prince George was learning how to walk!

mia-tindall-one-year-old
Photo: © Getty Images
Mia Tindall

Mia Tindall, Zara Tindall's eldest daughter with retired rugby player Mike Tindall, has inherited her parents' love of outdoor activities, wrapping up warm in a purple fleece onesie while attending an equestrian event in 2015.

peter-phillips-at-22-months-old
Photo: © Rex
Peter Phillips

Wearing a smart military-style peacoat, a young Peter Phillips looks every inch the royal aged one and a half.

prince-andrew-one-year-old
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Andrew

Born in 1960, Prince Andrew was the first royal born to a monarch since 1837, after his mother the Queen took to the throne in 1953. Attending the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in 1961, Andrew made his public debut at 16 months old.

isla-phillips-one-year-old
Photo: © Getty Images
Isla Phillips

The youngest daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips, Isla celebrated her seventh birthday on 29 May. When she was just one, the royal was often spotted out at events with her parents, looking cute here (left) in a woollen hat alongside sister Savannah.

prince-harry-one-year-old
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Harry

As a young boy, Harry was every bit the playful prince he is now. The red-haired tot was often seen playing with his older brother William, tinkling the ivories whenever he got the chance.

prince-charles-one-year-old
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Charles

He may have celebrated his 70th birthday in November, but Prince Charles was once a grumpy toddler like the rest of us!

prince-edward-one-year-old
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Edward

As a one year old, Prince Edward loved playing with his older brother Prince Andrew. With only four years between them, the pair were closer than they were with their older siblings, with Princess Anne being born 14 years before Edward.

prince-philip-one-year-old
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Philip

It may be hard to recognise this one year old as Prince Phillip, but back on a family holiday in Corfu in 1922, the Prince Consort sunned his white blonde hair in the warm weather.

princess-anne-one-year-old
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Anne

The only daughter of the Queen, Princess Anne is seen here as an adorable baby spending some time with her grandparents, King George and the Queen Mother, as well as her three-year-old brother Charles.

princess-beatrice-one-year-old
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice

A style icon from day one, Princess Eugenie matched her mother Sarah Ferguson with her red hair and stripy outfit on a public outing at Ascot in 1986.

princess-charlotte-one-years-old
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlotte

Another fan of matching mother and daughter clothing, Princess Charlotte complimented her mother in stunning blush pink while attending Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews in 2017.

princess-eugenie-one-year-old
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie made for one very sweet baby, rocking a pair of red booties and holding a silver balloon at a family outing.

prince-william-one-year-old
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William

As an adorable baby, the young Prince William was close to both of his parents. With his blonde hair, however, the Prince was the spitting image of his mother, the late Princess Diana.

savannah-phillips-one-year-old
Photo: © Getty Images
Savannah Phillips

Sporting a summery look with a pink hat and gingham shirt, Savannah Phillips looked as cute as a button while enjoying an ice cream with doting aunt Zara Phillips.

the-queen-princess-elizabeth-one-year-old
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen

In 1927, a baby Princess Elizabeth smiled for the cameras, unaware that she would become the country's longest reigning monarch.

viscount-severn-at-one-years-old
Photo: © Rex
James, Viscount Severn

The youngest child of Prince Edward, James may be on the verge of his teenage years, but the royal was once a sporty tot enjoying a day out with his family.

zara-phillips-at-one-year-old
Photo: © Rex
Zara Tindall

A young Zara was clearly not impressed to spot the cameras in this picture, but we can recognise the royal anywhere from her shock of blonde hair!

