﻿
21 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

21 of the most stunning royal wedding bouquets

Flowers are a big part of every royal wedding

21 of the most stunning royal wedding bouquets
You're reading

21 of the most stunning royal wedding bouquets

1/21
Next

Inside the Queen's lockdown life: 22 members of staff, horse riding and planning Prince Philip's 100th birthday
hellomagazine.com
lady-gabriella-windsor-wedding-bouquet
1/21

Like the flowers chosen by any bride, royal wedding bouquets are often selected for their meaning as well as their beauty. The significance of the blooms might be linked to the bride's roots – such as Australia-born Princess Mary of Denmark, who included eucalyptus leaves from her homeland – or family customs, such as the myrtle that nestled in Kate Middleton's flowers, which is a British royal family tradition.The bouquet can also express the bride's one-of-a-kind personality – like Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, who designed an unusual linear cascade of purple blooms for her big day.

In May, a number of royal brides celebrate their anniversaries, including Meghan Markle and Lady Gabriella Windsor, who walked down the aisle at St George's Chapel in 2018 and 2019 respectively. The Chelsea Flower Show also usually takes place this month, and while the 2020 event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the royal family and fans alike have been able to enjoy the displays online. Take a look at the prettiest royal wedding bouquets below...

READ: 21 of the most iconic (and expensive) royal wedding dresses in history

LADY GABRIELLA WINDSOR

Lady Gabriella Windsor married Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2019. The bride's bouquet featured a creamy ivory 'Ella' rose by David Austin, named after her, as well as Juliet roses, lily of the valley and white and apricot sweet peas, as well as a sprig of myrtle. 

princess-eugenie-wedding-bouquet
2/21

PRINCESS EUGENIE

Princess Eugenie's autumnal wedding bouquet for her October 2018 nuptials was created by celebrity florist Rob van Helden. As well as the traditional spring of myrtle, it included lily of the valley, white spray roses, trailing iris and ivy – believed to be a homage to her and Jack Brooksbank's home Ivy Cottage.

MORE: 14 times the Countess of Wessex has wowed in a tiara

meghan-wedding-bouquet
3/21

THE DUCHESS OF SUSSEX

Meghan's wedding bouquet for her May 2018 ceremony was made by florist Philippa Craddock. It comprised of scented sweet peas, lily of the valley, astilbe, jasmine and astrantia. The arrangement also included Forget-Me-Nots that were hand-picked by Harry from the couple's private garden at Kensington Palace – which were Princess Diana's favourite flowers – and the traditional sprig of myrtle.

MORE: The society weddings we can look forward to in 2020

gallery_1_1
Photo: © Getty Images
4/21

THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE

Designed by Shane Connolly, Kate's bouquet when she married Prince William was a combination of the Middletons' and the royal family's favourite stems. Each flower was symbolic: lilies, for the return of happiness; hyacinths, for steady love; ivy, for fidelity and friendship; and myrtle, the emblem of matrimony.

As tradition dictates, Kate's bridal bouquet was laid at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior inside Westminster Abbey after the royal wedding ceremony was over. It is understood that the bouquet was placed by a royal official after the official wedding photographs were completed.

gallery_1_1
Photo: © Getty Images
5/21

AUTUMN PHILLIPS

At Queen Elizabeth II's grandson Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly's wedding in 2008, the stunning bride held a lavish bouquet made of roses, lily of the valley, stephanotis, and ivy. The large cascading bouquet matched the other beautiful flowers held by her bridesmaids. 

gallery_1_1
Photo: © Getty Images
6/21

ZARA TINDALL

At Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Phillips' wedding to rugby player Mike Tindall in Edinburgh back in 2011, the bride's bouquet included pale thistles, Scotland's national flower. The beautiful bouquet also consisted of calla lilies, hydrangeas, and Senecio foliage.

gallery_1_1
Photo: © Getty Images
7/21

PRINCESS CHARLENE OF MONACO

Charlene Wittstock's teardrop bouquet was designed by Giorgio Armani and created by groom Prince Albert's gardeners. The cascade design in varying shades of white and cream perfectly matched Princess Charlene's bespoke Armani wedding dress. Since valley lilies are a firm favourite of Charlene, Armani also incorporated them into the embroidery of her gown. 

gallery_1_1
Photo: © Getty Images
8/21

ALESSANDRA DE OSMA

When Alessandra de Osma wed Prince Christian of Hanover in Peru in March 2018, the bride kept her bouquet simple and traditional with seasonal white flowers. The discreet bouquet was the perfect touch to her classic lace gown by Jorge Vazquez, which echoed Princess Grace of Monaco's timeless wedding dress. 

gallery_1_1
Photo: © Getty Images
9/21

PRINCESS SOFIA OF SWEDEN

At Prince Carl Phillip of Sweden and Sofia Hellqvist's ceremony in 2015, the gorgeous bride's bouquet was an elegant burst of colorful coral garden roses. There was some family tradition too, with sprigs of myrtle from the bush brought to Sweden by Princess Margaret of Connaught. These sprigs have been used by Swedish royal brides since 1935. 

gallery_1_1
Photo: © Getty Images
10/21

PRINCESS MADELEINE OF SWEDEN

The round bridal bouquet that Princess Madeleine of Sweden carried consisted of classic white garden roses: Austin roses, Schneewittchen, Winchester Cathedral and Alabaster. Lily of the valley and the traditional myrtle from Sofiero were also part of the timelessly beautiful arrangement.

gallery_1_1
Photo: © Getty Images
11/21

CROWN PRINCESS VICTORIA OF SWEDEN

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden chose a stunning cascade of fragrant white flowers for her lavish nuptials, including lily of the valley, orchids, clematis, peonies, roses and gardenias. 

gallery_1_1
Photo: © Getty Images
12/21

PRINCESS TATIANA OF GREECE

For her wedding to Prince Nikolaos of Greece on the island of Spetses, Princess Tatiana carried a fragrant posy of jasmine and lily of the valley tied with a simple white silk ribbon. 

gallery_1_1
Photo: © Getty Images
13/21

QUEEN MAXIMA OF THE NETHERLANDS

On the day she married future King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Argentina-born Maxima Zorreguieta showed off a beautiful cascading bouquet bursting with white roses, gardenias and lilies of the valley. 

gallery_1_1
Photo: © Getty Images
14/21

PRINCESS MARIE OF DENMARK

French-born Princess Marie of Denmark honoured Danish tradition as she married Queen Margrethe's younger son Prince Joachim in 2008, by including winter barley from the fields of Schackenborg and myrtle from the Fredensborg palace. These blooms have been used in Danish royal bouquets for centuries. 

gallery_1_1
Photo: © Getty Images
15/21

QUEEN MATHILDE OF BELGIUM

Queen Mathilde of Belgium opted to make a floral statement with her large royal wedding bouquet. The green cascade was accented with white roses, lilies, and amaryllis, the same flowers used to decorate the cathedral as she walked down the aisle with King Philippe. 

gallery_3_5
Photo: © Getty Images
16/21

THE DUCHESS OF CORNWALL

For the wedding blessing when she married Prince Charles in 2005, Camilla Parker Bowles carried a posy of spring flowers including lily of the valley and primroses in white, lavender and yellow. The bouquet also included a sprig of myrtle – which is traditionally included in British royal wedding bouquets – from Cornwall. 

gallery_3_5
Photo: © Getty Images
17/21

PRINCESS STEPHANIE OF LUXEMBOURG

As Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Countess Stéphanie de Lannoy tied the knot in 2012, the bride held a cascading bouquet of white orchids created by Maison Lachaume. The Parisian creation complemented the over 3,000 blooms adorning Our Lady of Luxembourg cathedral where the ceremony was held. 

gallery_3_5
Photo: © Getty Images
18/21

QUEEN LETIZIA OF SPAIN

Queen Letizia of Spain's bouquet elegantly combined Elizabethan roses, irises and lilies – all blooms that have been historically linked to husband King Felipe's Bourbon dynasty. 

gallery_3_5
Photo: © Getty Images
19/21

CROWN PRINCESS METTE-MARIT OF NORWAY

The unusual bouquet that Princess Mette-Marit carried on her wedding day to Prince Haakon, which consisted of purple and pale blooms, was called 'Brudeloperen'. The single mum played a key role in its design, assisted by Aina Nyberget Kleppe, the director of Oslo's finest florist. 

gallery_3_5
Photo: © Getty Images
20/21

CROWN PRINCESS MARY OF DENMARK

Tasmanian-born Princess Mary's bouquet as she wed Prince Frederik of Denmark was a dramatic cascade which featured antique roses, stephanotis, azaleas, spirea and, last but not least, eucalyptus flown in from Australia especially for the occasion, a nod to the bride's heritage. 

martha-louise-wedding-bouquet
Photo: © Getty Images
21/21

PRINCESS MARTHA LOUISE OF NORWAY

The bride's bouquet was heart-shaped and comprised three types of flowers - orchids, lilies and a typical Norwegian flower called ‘liljekonvall’ - which her groom Ari Behn complemented by wearing in his pocket.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...