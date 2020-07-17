BREAKING: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi marry in secret Windsor ceremony The couple were originally meant to marry in May 2020

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have secretly tied the knot in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday, after having to postpone their original May wedding, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

SEE: Who is Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi? All you need to know

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice weds Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in secret Windsor ceremony

The Duke and Duchess of York's eldest daughter, 31, exchanged vows with property developer Edoardo at All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park in an intimate ceremony, with strict social distancing measures in place.

In a statement, the palace said: "The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17 July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The small ceremony was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines."

Princess Beatrice married at All Saints Chapel, Windsor

Like her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, Beatrice has also married in Windsor but rather than hosting the ceremony at St George's Chapel, she chose the more private Royal Chapel of All Saints. The Grade II-listed church is located close to the Princess' childhood home, Royal Lodge Windsor, where Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have all been isolating during the coronavirus lockdown.

Beatrice and Edoardo were originally meant to tie the knot on 29 May 2020 but had to postpone their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. They announced their engagement in September 2019 after the groom-to-be proposed with a bespoke diamond ring, designed by Mayfair atelier Shaun Leane, during a romantic getaway in Italy.

SEE: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding guestlist

The couple pictured in Sandringham on Christmas Day 2019

In a joint statement at the time, the couple said: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

The official engagement photos were taken by Princess Eugenie, who said at the time: "Beabea - wow! I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be."

SEE: Princess Beatrice's stunning wedding band revealed

Edoardo has a four-year-old son Christopher (affectionately known as Woolfie), from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang. Originally the tot was set to be his father's best man, making him the youngest person to take on the role in royal wedding history.

SEE: 7 times Princess Beatrice dressed like a bride

Edoardo and Beatrice announced their engagement in September 2019

Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding is the sixth royal wedding in the past decade. Prince William and Kate Middleton's was the first high-profile nuptials in 2011 along with Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, followed by that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, both in 2018.

Prince Michael of Kent's daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor married Thomas Kingston in a Windsor ceremony in 2019, which was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duke of Sussex.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.