﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The Queen dances at low-key Trooping the Colour - video, best pictures

Her Majesty's birthday parade took place at Windsor Castle

The Queen dances at low-key Trooping the Colour - video, best pictures
You're reading

The Queen dances at low-key Trooping the Colour - video, best pictures

1/10
Next

Why Prince Philip missed the Queen's birthday parade Trooping the Colour
Jenni McKnight
trooping
Photo: © PA
1/10

The royal family are usually out in full force to celebrate the official birthday of the Queen at Trooping the Colour. However, celebrations this year were very different due to COVID-19, meaning Her Majesty's birthday parade did not occur in its traditional form. Instead, a small, brief, military ceremony took place at Windsor Castle to mark the Queen's official 94th birthday, and it was all conducted in accordance with strict social distancing guidelines. While members of the royal family were not in attendance, we imagine many of them watched the proceedings on TV alongside the rest of the nation. Take a look at some of the best moments below...

queen-walking
2/10

The Queen arrived to her birthday parade without husband Prince Philip, even though he is residing with her at Windsor Castle. The 99-year-old retired from royal duties in 2017, which was also his final appearance at Trooping the Colour. 

(Image: Max Mumby)

queen-trooping-the-colour--2
3/10

The Queen arrived in the Quadrangle to a Royal Salute. Looking fabulous in a Stewart Parvin outfit, she watched soldiers from the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, whose Colour was due to be trooped this year on Horse Guards, perform military drills. Instead, these drills included a Colour being paraded in front of the Guards.

(Image: Max Mumby)

queen-outfit
4/10

Her Majesty was clearly entertained with the musical performance by a Band of the Household Division, as she appeared to dance and move her head along to the music. Even BBC presenter Huw Edwards noted that the Queen is clearly enjoying the music.

WATCH THE VIDEO NEXT

(Image: Max Mumby)

Loading the player...
5/10
queen-salute
6/10

The ceremony concluded with a second Royal Salute.

(Image: Max Mumby)

queen-exits
7/10

Her Majesty made her departure from the Quadrangle following the brief ceremony.

(Image: Max Mumby)

welsh-guards-trooping
8/10

The 1st Battalion Welsh Guards took their positions in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle just moments before the Queen's arrival. (Image: Max Mumby)

queen-trooping
9/10

The stage got its final touches before Her Majesty's arrival (Image: Max Mumby)

harry-meghan
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex missed their first Trooping the Colour since Meghan made her debut at the ceremony in 2018. Even though she was on maternity leave last year, she still made a surprise appearance to honour the monarch. The couple now live in Los Angeles after stepping back from royal duties earlier this year. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...