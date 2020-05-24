Like the flowers chosen by any bride, royal wedding bouquets are often selected for their meaning as well as their beauty. The significance of the blooms might be linked to the bride's roots – such as Australia-born Princess Mary of Denmark, who included eucalyptus leaves from her homeland – or family customs, such as the myrtle that nestled in Kate Middleton's flowers, which is a British royal family tradition.The bouquet can also express the bride's one-of-a-kind personality – like Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, who designed an unusual linear cascade of purple blooms for her big day.
Take a look at the prettiest royal wedding bouquets below...
PRINCESS BEATRICE
Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, on Friday 17 July. The bride carried a bouquet of trailing jasmine, pale pink and cream sweet peas, royal porcelain ivory spray roses, pink o’hara garden roses, pink wax flower and baby pink astible. In keeping with royal tradition sprigs of myrtle were included in the bouquet.
The stunning arrangement was made by Patrice Van Helden, co-owner of RVH Floral Design – who also designed the bouquet for her sister Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018.
