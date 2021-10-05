Kate Middleton makes important commitment during surprise outing

The Duchess of Cambridge said she is "committed to supporting greater in-depth research" ahead of a meeting with leading early years experts to learn more about their new study, 'The Children of the 2020s'.
Kate is meeting researchers at University College London's Centre for Longitudinal Studies on Tuesday to hear about the research launching in England, which will track the holistic development of children from the age of nine months to five years.
Ahead of her engagement, the Duchess said: "Our early childhoods shape our adult lives and knowing more about what impacts this critical time is fundamental to understanding what we as a society can do to improve our future health and happiness.
"The landmark 'Children of the 2020s' study will illustrate the importance of the first five years and provide insights into the most critical aspects of early childhood, as well as the factors which support or hinder positive lifelong outcomes.
"I am committed to supporting greater in-depth research in this vital area and I'm delighted to be meeting all those behind the study at this early stage."
