Kate Middleton rocks Zara dress of dreams at London University

The Duchess of Cambridge looked bright and beautiful on Tuesday morning for her latest royal engagement. The mother-of-three headed to the University College London’s Centre for Longitudinal Studies, where she met with leading early years researchers.

During her visit, she learned about their new study, ‘The Children of the 2020s’ - a new nationally representative birth cohort study launching in England, which will track the holistic development of children from the age of nine months to five years.

The Duchess looked gorgeous in grey

Kate looked as stylish as ever, wearing a delightful outfit which consisted of a grey, past-season check Zara midi dress she has worn before. It came complete with a pussy-bow neckline and voluminous sleeves.

The Duchess also wore grey high heels, and wore her famous locks in a loose, blow-dried style and fresh, glowing makeup highlighted her pretty features. Perfection!

We last saw Prince William's wife last week, when she and her husband headed to Northern Ireland. The royal pair spent the day meeting nursing students at Ulster University’s Magee Campus and heard how their studies have progressed since they last spoke on Zoom during the national lockdown. It was Their Royal Highnesses’ first time in this area of Northern Ireland.

Kate looked incredible in her Zara dress

Kate stole the show in a bold, beautiful purple suit by one of her favourite designers, Emilia Wickstead. She teamed the statement getup with a roll-neck jumper and carried her 'Kate' navy quilted shoulder bag from Jaeger, a stylish and classic quilted leather bag, which featured a gold metal chain strap, and elegant gold detailing.

Get the look!

The brunette beauty wore her signature brunette locks in a sleek high ponytail, rocking her subtle sun-kissed highlights which picked up the light in the September sunshine.

Budget buy

After arriving, she changed quickly out of her suit, into a more sportier outfit. Kate rocked an all-black ensemble to meet with players, coaches and volunteers involved in the 'Sport Uniting Communities' initiative. We loved her chic Lululemon jacket and black trousers.

Casual, sporty, glam, Kate can work it all!

