20 photos of royals before their very regal transformation

Joining a royal family means giving up your day job to serve your sovereign and country, whether that's carrying out official engagements, going on tour or visiting charities.
But for many, it also means going through a very regal, physical transformation. From actors to sportsmen, here at HELLO!, we take a look at some of our favourite royals before they married their Prince or Princess...
The Duchess of Cambridge
Before her wedding to Prince William in April 2011, Kate was one of the most famous royal girlfriends, having dated William since their university days. She could dress as she pleased, wearing cowboy hats and low-rising jeans and didn't have to worry about looking picture-perfect for every outing.
But when she joined The Firm, her style distinctively changed and she started wearing designers that have long aligned themselves with the royal family. The Duchess also gave up her role at Jigsaw and her work with the Middletons' family business, Party Pieces.
MORE: 14 incredibly similar photos of royal history repeating itself