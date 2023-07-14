Princess Beatrice and Edoado Mapelli Mozzi's relationship in 10 sweet photos

Monday 17 July marks three years since Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi surprised us with their intimate Windsor wedding.

The couple were forced to postpone their original May 2020 nuptials due to the pandemic, but they opted to tie the knot during a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Royal Lodge, Windsor in July 2020.

In line with the restrictions at the time, just a handful of guests attended the wedding, including the late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Royal bride Beatrice wowed in a remodelled Norman Hartnell gown that was loaned by her grandmother, as well as Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara.

The Princess and property developer Edoardo have known each other since childhood, but they began dating in autumn 2018. Edoardo proposed to Beatrice with a ring designed by Shaun Leane while they were on holiday in Italy in September 2019.

The couple welcomed their first child, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on 18 September 2021.

Beatrice is also a stepmother to Edoardo's son, Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from a previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.

It's been quite the busy few years for Beatrice and Edoardo, take a look at their sweetest photos.

1 10 © Getty The couple's first public outing The couple made their public debut together at the Portrait Gala in March 2019, which was also attended by Beatrice's cousin-in-law, the Princess of Wales.

2 10 © Getty Beatrice and Edoardo on a date night The stylish pair are regulars at art galleries and shows, and wowed in their date night outfits at the Lenny Kravitz & Dom Perignon 'Assemblage' exhibition in July 2019. Beatrice looked incredible in a black camisole with a matching blazer and a amber satin skirt from Reiss.

3 10 © Getty The pair always look so stylish The newly-engaged couple stepped out for The Dior Sessions book launch afterparty in October 2019, where bride-to-be Beatrice stunned in a shimmery green dress from The Vampire's Wife.

4 10 © Shutterstock All smiles just weeks after their engagement Beatrice and Edoardo love a good wedding it seems, and have attended a number of their friends' nuptials together. Shortly after their engagement, they were spotted holding hands at Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and Countess Olympia Arco-Zinneberg's wedding in Paris, France.

5 10 © Getty Edoardo's first Christmas with the royal family While future wives and husbands don't usually join their spouses at Sandringham for Christmas with the Queen and the royal family before marriage, Edoardo made his debut on the walk to church with fiancée Beatrice in December 2019.

6 10 © Getty Pregnant Beatrice dressed her baby bump in polka dots Buckingham Palace shared on 19 May 2021 the happy news that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo were expecting their first child. The mum-to-be was spotted out and about during her pregnancy and looked glowing for a date day with her husband at Wimbledon in July.

7 10 © Getty The first new outing for new mum Beatrice The new parents stepped out for their first public outing at the Frieze London Art Fair in October 2021 just weeks after welcoming their daughter Sienna.

8 10 © Getty The new parents enjoyed a trip to Athens for their friends' wedding in October 2021 Once again, new parents Beatrice and Edoardo proved what a stylish couple they were as they were among the wedding guests at Nina Flohr and Prince Philippos' wedding in Athens, Greece.

9 10 © Getty A festive family outing in 2021 The couple enjoyed a festive family outing just weeks before Christmas 2021, holding hands upon arrival at Princess Kate's carol concert at Westminster Abbey.