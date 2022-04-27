Duchess Kate and Princess Anne make rare joint appearance at maternity units - best photos

The Duchess of Cambridge has joined Princess Anne on a visit to women’s healthcare organisations, marking their first engagement together as a duo.
Anne, who is patron of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), arrived in the same car as Kate, patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) at their joint headquarters in London to hear how they are working together to improve maternal health care.
Princess Anne has been patron of the RCM for 20 years and has visited hundreds of midwives across the UK in that time.
Kate became patron of RCOG in 2018 and has made early childhood development, including during pregnancy, a key focus of her public work.