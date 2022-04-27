Duchess Kate and Princess Anne make rare joint appearance at maternity units - best photos

﻿
7 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The royals headed out for a heartfelt reason

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge has joined Princess Anne on a visit to women’s healthcare organisations, marking their first engagement together as a duo.

Anne, who is patron of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), arrived in the same car as Kate, patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) at their joint headquarters in London to hear how they are working together to improve maternal health care.

Princess Anne has been patron of the RCM for 20 years and has visited hundreds of midwives across the UK in that time.

Kate became patron of RCOG in 2018 and has made early childhood development, including during pregnancy, a key focus of her public work.

Photo: © Getty Images
The royal women are meeting representatives from Tommy's National Centre for Maternity Improvement and learned about digital tools being developed to support women with higher risk pregnancies.

They'll also meet partners of the Avoiding Brain Injury in Childbirth (ABC) collaboration to hear about the national approach to the monitoring and safety of babies during labour and how women and clinical staff are helping to develop it.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate, 40, looked as stunning as ever wearing a delightful outfit which consisted of a beautiful cream belted blazer, and teamed it with a matching cream pencil skirt. The brunette royal wore her hair in a super sleek and straight style and rocked subte, glowing makeup.

Photo: © Getty Images
Anne also looked incredibly stylish in a gorgeous green coat. She also wore a matching scarf to ward off an April chill.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Princess and the Duchess will join a roundtable discussion with experts and new mums to hear how inequalities in maternity care are being tackled.

They will also hear about pioneering work being done to improve gynaecological skills worldwide. 

Before unveiling a plaque to officially open the building, Kate and Anne will congratulate recent recipients of the annual RCM Awards, which recognise outstanding achievement and commitment.

Photo: © Getty Images
As the royal pair left, they were presented with flowers from pupils at a neaby school.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

