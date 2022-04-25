Princess Anne set to make royal history at the age of 71: here's why The Queen's daughter is incredibly hardworking

Princess Anne has a reputation for one of the hardest working British royals – and she is now set to take on yet another military role at the age of 71.

MORE: 15 times Princess Anne was an unexpected style icon

According to multiple reports, the Queen's daughter has been chosen to replace her nephew Prince Harry as the head of the Royal Marines.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 8 quirky outfits that made Princess Anne a style icon

Should she take on the position, Anne will become the first woman in history to hold the prestigious role.

READ: Princess Anne's daily diet: the Princess Royal's unique food tastes revealed

MORE: 13 best-dressed celeb mother of the brides: From Princess Anne to Carole Middleton

The Princess already holds a number of military titles, including honourary Admiral in the Royal Navy, General in the British Army and Air Chief Marshal of the Royal Air Force.

Princess Anne already holds a number of military titles

She also currently heads up ten regiments, including Colonel in Chief of the King's Royal Hussars, the Royal Scots, The Gurkhas and the Royal Army Veterinary Corps.

READ: Princess Anne's incredible royal tour style secret

MORE: Princess Anne: The Princess Royal's funniest moments

Prince Harry held the position within the Marines for two years; he lost all his honorary military titles after stepping down from royal life with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry was head of the Marines for two years

Anne is known for her down-to-earth approach, as demonstrated during her recent tour of Australia and Papua New Guinea with husband, Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

READ: Mike Tindall teased about his stay at Windsor Castle over Easter – see his response

MORE: Princess Anne bucked major royal décor trend at £750k home - see results

She chose to fly commercially rather than take a private jet and the couple travelled with their security detail and one member of office staff, eschewing hair and makeup artists, personal assistants and photographers.

Anne pictured with her husband on their recent visit to Papua New Guinea

The enterprising royal reportedly prefers to apply her own makeup and style her hair in its signature bun whilst on tour. She is not thought to have a fashion stylist either, instead selecting her own outfits.

The tireless Princess managed to pack in an impressive 20 engagements into four days during her trip, cementing her reputation as an industrious and diligent member of the royal family.

In 2021, Anne carried out 387 official engagement – two more than her older brother, Prince Charles. The siblings have taken on greater responsibilities in recent years in light of the Queen's advancing years.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.