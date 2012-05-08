Andorra: Top 10 relaxing spa hotels

When thinking about Andorra, besides snow, your imagination flows and brings forth images of wellbeing, pampering spa treatments and relaxation. The luxurious thermal centre in Caldea might be the reason.



There are nine more hotels in the area that also offer thermal waters circuits and treatments to renew and rejuvenate. Here are their various offers. Take a look and make your choice:



- Caldea is built at an altitude of 3,600ft with a floor span of 99,557 sq ft. With these dimensions, it is a real oasis of relaxation to enjoy an extensive range of massages, beauty rituals and hydrothermal treatments. The thermal waters of the Roc del Metge Springs flow at a temperature of 70ºC throughout the Jacuzzis, lagoons and baths of the largest health spa and wellness centre in southern Europe.



- Roc Blanc is another Andorran classic in which you can enjoy complete health and beauty programs. This establishment offers some conventional treatments as well as some more creative therapies which stimulate the immune system with oxygen therapy, thermal spray and even a Scottish shower.

- The Husa Centric is located on Meritxell Avenue, the commercial centre of the capital. Its enormous spa is equipped with a Jacuzzi, Turkish baths, saunas, special sensation showers and massage rooms.



- In its 3 years of experience, Spa Plaza has developed a series of facial and body treatments like aromatherapy which, based on essential oils, helps recover health and beauty and re-establish harmony between body and mind.

- Scented olive-based exfoliating treatments to help the skin breathe, aromatic herbal pillow massages, nutrition and body rejuvenation with grape products or relaxing massages with champagne oil are some of the suggestions found in the wellbeing menu at the Sport Hotel Hermitage & Spa.



- The Spa Hotel Carlemany, located in Escaldes-Engordany, and with more than 50 years of experience in wellbeing treatments, offers both 'delicatessen' massages with strawberry, Passion fruit and a variety of cereals with green tea, or thalassotherapy with Dead Sea salt or seaweed soap.

-The Grau Roig Hotel Spa has developed various essence rituals like Pure Africa and Balinese Dream, as well as treatments based on cabernet sauvignon nectar and the classic body massage.



- Aesthetics, beauty and wellbeing all describe the Princesa Parc Hotel perfectly. It has body treatments based on wine, chocolate and mud. It also offers a great variety of relaxing treatments such as head and neck massages, vitamin treatments, foot baths, as well as hot marble and sports massages.

- The Andorra Park Hotel is a prestigious five star hotel located in Andorra la Vella. Surrounded by 161,458 sq ft of gardens, its main goal is to offer its guests a tranquil, calming and peaceful stay. Relax while enjoying the aromatherapy showers, sauna and Jacuzzi.



- With panoramic views of La Massana, the Anyos Park Hotel is equipped with an Aquaspa complete with waterfalls, massage tables, water beds, a sauna, and Turkish baths.



As an incentive for this spring, up to May 31, the Pyrenean Country is developing the campaign Something is moving in Andorra, which includes a great variety of gastronomic and cultural events, discounts in leisure activities, a raffle for free nights at varying hotels and another daily 6,000 Euro draw for those who spend more than 30 Euros in any of the 500 participating establishments.



Weekend and daytime shopping will be livened up this month with street performances open to the public. Amongst the many activities are the gastronomic days "Andorra a Taula" where 27 restaurants offer a 25 Euro menu to taste the main dishes of Andorran traditional cuisine, like the potato-based 'trumfa de Andorra' and the famous veal awarded for its quality.



Leisure deals are on offer for limited budgets, ranging from museum entry to sightseeing buses, to activity packs for families in Naturlandia, or access to Caldea with a gourmet dinner or massage. There are also discounts in the "Palau de Gel", in mountain activities, and accommodation packs combined with leisure and adventure activities.



Check out the Andorra tourist information: www.andorra.es.