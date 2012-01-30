Pimalai, luxury and leisure in a jungle setting Koh Lanta, a beautiful tropical island in the Andaman Sea off the southern coast of Thailand is calling to you to leave behind the daily grind and head for this remote haven, away from the big hotels, to one of the very best spa resorts in the world.

Imagine an idyllic island with lush greenery, the scent of exotic plants floating on the warm evening air and the clear waters of the Andaman Sea lapping a curve of pale golden sand. That's exactly what you'll find when the team at the Pimalai resort welcome you to this hotel which fills its neat proportions with exquisite luxury. Your first glance will reveal the genuine charm of the setting, but it won't be long before you discover the pleasures of riding on the back of an elephant, exploring the sea bed in some of the best diving waters in the area, swimming in waters where whale sharks and manta rays abound, or sailing in the twilight out to a nearby island while sipping a cool glass of wine.



The spacious hotel villas dot the hillside amongst verdant jungle foliage; offering ocean views, they are decorated in a modern southern Thai style, rich in details that add to the air of sophisticated comfort. Some boast private pools and massage terraces, while others enjoy direct access to the beach, a crescent of fine sand that stretches along the hotel's waterfront for almost a kilometre, forming one of the island's most beautiful bays.

There is an electric car service that will take guests from the villas to the reception area or to one of the eight different restaurants that are waiting to serve up delicious temptations whether your favourite food style is western, Thai, seafood or modern cuisine with an oriental twist. But rather than the electric cars, it is walking around the calm environs that will best allow you to enjoy the ever-present jungle and appreciate why this hotel is rated so highly in Thailand for its environmental sensitivity. The huge tropical trees create a shady canopy overhead and heady scents rise from greenery that sprouts from the fertile earth of this tropical island, as monkeys chatter out of sight or break from between the giant leaves to leap and swing across your path.

This natural paradisiacal atmosphere draws you to the gardens and to the calm reaches of the Pimalai Spa. Among the most popular in Southern Asia and the only spa on the island, this haven of serenity offers a wide range of relaxing massage and therapies based on traditional Thai rituals. Using herbal products and aromatic fragrances from flowers and spices, this is a unique opportunity to pamper the body and relax the mind, in a world where time and the Andaman tides flow in natural harmony.



At the end of the day, as the sun sinks on the horizon, the hotel's two magnificent infinity pools blend with the apparently endless sea to offer the perfect setting to enjoy the gathering dusk bring a deeper calm to this jungle paradise.

Further information:

Pimalai Resort & Spa

Ba Kan Tiang Beach, Lanta Yai Island, Krabi (Thailand)

Tel: +66 (0) 75 607 999