Jessica Alba shares pictures from family vacation in Mexico

Jessica Alba is certainly making use of her summer break with her husband Cash Warren and kids Haven, 4, and Honor, 7, by heading to Mayakoba, Mexico and sharing stunning pictures on Instagram along the way. The actress has been enjoying everything from zip-lining with her children to hanging out with a local Mariachi band.

The mom-of-two took her daughters zip lining Photo: Instagram/@jessicaalba

Jessica first gave us a glimpse into her lavish vacation by posting a Flipagram to her 5.8 million followers that showed their dinner on a farm – and how they picked their ingredients and made their own gourmet meals. "One of the most amazing and beautiful evenings with family... ever," she wrote, adding "#vacationlife" and calling the post "Epic Family Dinner."

Jessica takes a dip in a cenote, a natural water pool Photo: Instagram/@JessicaAlba

A day later the brunette beauty posted a selfie as she lounged at the Rosewood Mayakoba hotel. Looking chic in black sunglasses, a bikini and straw hat, she captioned the post with the "#vacationlife" tag again, proving she was enjoying her time off.



Jessica posted a selfie from poolside at her hotel Photo: Instagram/@jessicaalba

Making the most of their getaway, Jessica's adventures included swimming in a water cave – but the trip seems like it's very much focused on down time. As she celebrated daughter Haven's 4th birthday, Jessica posted a shot of breakfast in bed for the birthday girl that included chocolate pancakes, bacon and orange juice. The Honest Company founder also caught up on her reading, sharing a picture of herself with her tablet and the ocean in the background. "No place I'd rather be...#vacationlife - enjoying Bright Shiny Morning by James Fray."

Jessica and her husband Cash cuddle up for a snap Photo: Instagram/@jessicaalba

It seems like the sun-drenched holiday has no end in sight – on Sunday, the actress posted a bottle of tequila on the beach and of a group dinner with pals.