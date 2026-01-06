Best hotels in Paris: Where to go and where to stay in the French capital

Paris is a city that truly lives up to its reputation as one of the most beautiful and romantic cities in the world. From the iconic Eiffel Tower to the winding streets of Montmartre, every corner of Paris is full of charm and character.

If you're looking for somewhere that ticks all the right boxes, we have rounded up some of the best places to stay when visiting the French capital.

Paris offers a wide range of hotels, from budget-friendly options to luxurious 5-star hotels. The city is known for its charming boutique hotels, many of which are housed in beautiful historic buildings. Some of the most popular areas to stay in Paris include the Marais, Saint-Germain-des-Prés, and the Latin Quarter. Take a look at some of our picks below...

Hotel du Louvre Paris

Elegantly facing the Palais Garnier, and located just around the corner from the Louvre Museum and Comédie-Française, a visit to the Hôtel du Louvre is the perfect luxury accommodation for a trip to Paris. While its Second French Empire style manifests itself on the facade of the building, its recent modern touches to the interior provide a bold and thoughtful contrast to the origins of this hotel, which hosted and inspired the greatest artists of the 19th century.

A sojourn at the Hôtel du Louvre allows you to discover the art of a particular type of travel: rambling and daydreaming, while simultaneously allowing you to experience the exciting hustle and bustle of Paris.

Hotel du Louvre Paris, from £663, booking.com.

La Clef Louvre Paris

Directly opposite the Comédie-Française and just steps from the Louvre Museum and Tuileries Garden, La Clef Louvre Paris enjoys one of the most enviable locations in the capital. Set in the heart of the 1st arrondissement, this is Paris at its most cultured, surrounded by theatres, galleries, and historic streets that reward slow exploration.

The hotel is situated in a beautifully restored 1908 Art Nouveau building designed by architect Constant Lemaire, its stone façade adorned with iron balconies and sculptural details that pay homage to the creative energy of early 20th-century Paris. Inside, the atmosphere is quietly refined. Public spaces and suites balance heritage features with contemporary design, creating an elegant, residential feel rather than a formal hotel mood.

Sophisticated Parisian living in the heart of the 1st Arrondissement

Part of The Crest Collection, the property features just 51 suites spread across seven floors, each designed to evoke the ambiance of a private Parisian apartment. Kitchenettes, generous living areas, and in-suite washer-dryers make longer stays feel effortless, while thoughtful hotel touches, including personalised service and a sophisticated lounge offering a daily complimentary Tea Time, elevate the experience.

First impressions at La Clef Louvre Paris

Staying here feels both indulgent and practical. Guests can spend mornings wandering the Palais-Royal gardens, afternoons immersed in the Louvre, and evenings at nearby theatres or classic Left Bank bistros, before returning to calm, spacious surroundings that feel distinctly Parisian.

La Clef Louvre Paris – The Crest Collection, from around £360 per night.

Le Grand Hôtel Cayré

Le Grand Hôtel Cayré, located in the heart of Saint-Germain-des-Prés on Paris's Left Bank, offers a truly delightful setting for a Parisian escape. While situated on the bustling Boulevard Raspail, this impeccably restored property by the Miiro group is the place to stay for somewhere centrally located and away from any noisy shoppers. With 123 rooms, including two exclusive suites, securing one with an Eiffel Tower view is highly recommended – seeing the iconic landmark from your private balcony is nothing short of spectacular. Inside, the decor was elegant and relaxing at the same time, slightly reminiscent of a Wes Anderson movie, with its carefully curated leather chairs, spacious wardrobe and a king-sized bed with a floral bedcover.

The hotel's restaurant, Annette – a tribute to the writer and pacifist Annette Kolb, who once resided here - provides a quintessentially Parisian dining experience. A must-try? The Mousse au chocolat Nicolas Berger – a truly decadent finale with its rich, velvety, and silky-smooth texture. Mornings here begin perfectly with a hearty breakfast. Guests can choose from a selection of hot beverages, freshly squeezed juice, and an irresistible basket of classic French bread and pastries. For a delicious start to your day, opt for the creamy avocado on sourdough or the perfectly prepared scrambled eggs.

Beyond the hotel's allure, its location offers a fantastic opportunity to explore a less tourist-trodden side of Paris. During my stay, I easily discovered hidden foodie gems in the Latin Quarter, the stunning Grand Mosque of Paris, and indulged in some retail therapy at the iconic Galeries Lafayette. Le Grand Hôtel Cayré proved to be the ideal base for a truly authentic Parisian adventure.

Le Grand Hôtel Cayré, from £216

Hôtel Le Grand Mazarin

Stumble into a Wes Anderson dream by booking a memorable stay at the Hôtel Le Grand Mazarin, located in the adored district of Le Marais. A mere stone's throw away from Notre Dame cathedral, the Jewish Quarter, as well as some of the city's most exciting restaurants and nightlife, the location can only be rivalled by the hotel's unique, fabulous vibes.

The iconic pool at Le Grand Mazarin in Paris

Located on a busy street packed with cafes and stores, the hotel's vibrant allure - from the staff's bold purple uniforms to the attention to vintage details - is a perfect example of nailing interior maximalism, with every nook and cranny showcasing an interesting, thoughtful detail.

The rooms themselves boast of classic French charm, with four poster beds complete with canopies, as well as wide opening windows onto Parisian balconies which overlook the hustle and bustle below.

The rooms are beautifully thought out

While the rooms are on the petite side, the space is tastefully and beautifully used, with a wide, pink wardrobe and gorgeous matching bathroom, and a small table and chairs space perfect for sipping champagne. However, the bed is very much the main star of the show - for good reason!

Ahead of your day in the city of love, take your soft dressing gown and slippers and head to the hotel's basement floor for a dip in their unbelievably iconic pool - but don't be surprised if you end up staying there for much longer than you ever intended!

The bar area at Le Grand Mazarin

After a venture out into the city, especially Le Marais' nearby attractions which would suit almost everyone whether you are in town for shopping, as a history buff or in search of good old fashioned hedonism, head back to the hotel and dine in the the Boubalé Restaurant, a gorgeous fusion of Mediterranean meeting traditional dishes from Levant, Turkey. Je me suis vraiment bien amusé!

Nightly rates start from €690 on a B&B basis, Hôtel Le Grand Mazarin, Booking.com

Hotel Rochechouart

Opened in the atmospheric Pigalle district as The Charleston in 1929, within sight of the Sacré Coeur, this hotel has a colourful history with a soundtrack that runs from Jazz Age dance tunes and Creole beguine to tango and French pop. Throughout Hotel Rochechouart's eight floors, original features set the tone, with the Art Deco staircase, blue-tiled mosaic and glass elevator sparking a contemporary response by interior design duo Festen. Wood, brass and marble create a classic ambience, matched with terracotta, bronze and green paint colours. Most of the 106 bedrooms conjure a sense of stylish nostalgia, with vintage brass lamps, alabaster sconces and parquet floors, while guests can rendezvous in the sitting room and library.

Hotel Rochechouart, from £161, booking.com.

Hôtel Parc Saint-Séverin - Esprit de France

Hotel Parc Saint Severin is a wonderful hotel located in the heart of the Latin Quarter in Paris. The rooms at Hotel Parc Saint Severin are beautifully decorated with a mix of modern and classic styles. The beds are incredibly comfortable, and the rooms are kept spotlessly clean. The charming hotel's location is perfect for exploring the city. It's just a few minutes walk from Notre Dame and the Saint-Michel fountain. Travel experts at Booking.com have predicted that 20% of UK travellers are currently chasing experiences that evoke (faux) emotive memories of days gone past, such as visiting some of these landmarks or attractions featured in iconic retro films. There are also plenty of cafes, restaurants, and shops nearby, making it easy to enjoy all the local offerings.

Hotel Parc Saint-Severin, from £328, booking.com.

Hotel San Regis Paris

Located on a quiet, charming street off Avenue Montaigne (renowned for its fashion boutiques), the Hotel San Regis is a beautiful, typically Parisian hotel that has a veritable haute couture feel. Popular with fashionistas, the rooms are individually designed by Pierre-Yves Rocho, featuring unique antiques and 18th-century oil paintings. The location is superb – there is so much to do and explore within walking distance from the hotel... The iconic Champs Elysees is mere minutes away, as is the Grand Palais. Once you're done with a day of sightseeing and shopping – Avenue Montaigne may well wreak havoc with your bank account – you can enjoy dinner in the Hotel San Regis' intimate restaurant which is designed like a winter garden nestled under a beautiful glass roof.

Hotel San Regis Paris, £604, booking.com.

Loire Valley Lodges

© ANNEEMMANUELLE_THION

Looking for something a little bit different? Just two hours from Paris, this could be a lovely serene escape. The Loire Valley Lodges is a modern hideaway nestled in 300 hectares of Duporterie forest. Combining contemporary art and raw nature, each of the 18 private contemporary lodges features original works by contemporary artists and breathtaking panoramic views to reflect the surrounding nature and artistic world.

Loire Valley Lodges offers a vast range of facilities including a monumental sculpture trail, a gourmet restaurant called Ardent and the recently launched Asperatus which is dedicated to chefs in residence. There's also a swimming pool and a spa, along with wellness activities.

Loire Valley Lodges, from £388, booking.com.

Why explore Paris?

The architecture, museums, and historical landmarks are breathtaking and transport visitors to another time. The iconic Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame, and the Louvre, which boasts an incredible collection of art, including the Mona Lisa, are must-see attractions, each offering a unique glimpse into the city's rich history. Thanks to Activitygift, travellers can make their planning easier. The food is also exceptional, with a variety of traditional French dishes to choose from. Overall, Paris is a city that should be on every traveller's bucket list.

