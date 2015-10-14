David Beckham explores Lisbon while filming H&M advert

David Beckham has been taking the opportunity to explore the sights of Lisbon during his trip to Portugal. The father-of-four is in the city to film his latest advert for H&M, but isn't letting work stand in the way of his sightseeing.

The former England footballer took to Instagram to share some snapshots from his trip, including a photo from a viewpoint overlooking the city.

VIEW GALLERY

David Beckham is filming a H&M advert in Lisbon

"Stunning stormy sky in Lisbon," David captioned the black and white photo on Tuesday.

The following day he paid a visit to Figaro's, a business he dubbed "possibly the best barber shop ever" in another Instagram post.

David is in the Portugese city to film his latest advert for H&M, with whom he has previously unveiled an underwear and 'Modern Essentials' line. The father-of-four recently starred in another ad campaign for the brand alongside US comedian Kevin Hart, who humorously takes on the role of David in a fictional film entitled I Beckham.

VIEW GALLERY

David took the opportunity to do some sightseeing in the city

The trip to Portugal caps off a busy few weeks of travelling for the star. He has recently travelled between New York, Miami and Dubai with stop-offs in London for his busy career and charity work for Unicef.

His family are never far from his mind while he is away though, and in another social media post he told fans that he couldn't wait to get home to see his "beautiful wife and unbelievable children".

VIEW GALLERY

David has been sharing photos from Lisbon on Instagram

David shared a snap of himself and two friends dressed up in character as Freddie Mercury, adding the caption: "This is what happens when 3 queens get on the global express and think they are king Freddie #beenawaytoolong… Long trip London, NYC, Miami, NYC, London, Dubai, London… Can't wait to get home to see my beautiful wife and unbelievable children…"

He will soon be returning closer to home after it emerged that he will return to the football pitch for a special one-off charity football match on behalf of Unicef in November.