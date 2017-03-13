Game of Thrones: Visit Westeros with Royal Caribbean cruises

Game of Thrones fans were disappointed to hear that the hit fantasy show, which usually premieres around late March, won't air until 16 July. So hey, if Westeros will not come to us, we guess we should go to Westeros! Fortunately, Royal Caribbean's Rhapsody of the Seas cruise can help fans of the show visit one of the most iconic filming locations: Dubrovnik, Croatia. So what are the top picks for this stunning city? Check out the best things to do while visiting King's Landing – ahem - Dubrovnik!

You might not be able to spot Stannis' fleet (let's face it, there's wasn't much left of it by the season two finale anyway!) but the Adriatic coastal scenery from a cable car is one of the most picturesque ways to explore the city. You gave even pretend you're getting a dragon's perspective if you so wish!

Make sure you pack your bell of shame before you try out the Panoramic Dubrovnik and City Tour by Boat! While checking out Old Town you can retrace Cersei Lannister's walk of shame from the season five finale – fingers crossed your walk is considerably more peaceful!

Race across the water like Sansa escaping a murder charge by trying out Racing Sea Kayaking! This is a unique experience in Dubrovnik, and while paddling in the beautiful clear waters you can go right up to the City Walls while taking in the stunning natural landscapes.

Channel Queen Cersei of the House Lannister by taking a trip to the Dalmatian Coastline and going wine tasting! During your time on the trip you can also visit Croatia's 'oyster capital' – surely some of them were used during the Purple Wedding!

