JA Manafaru resort Maldives - a romantic destination for honeymooners Paradise is calling...

If you have just got married, or you're getting hitched soon and are thinking about your honeymoon, the Maldives is probably at the top of your list. Widely regarded as one of the most stunning settings to jet-off to, 35-acre JA Manafaru is 90 minutes from the Maldives capital Male airport, so a lengthy seaplane journey is your first port of call. Once you land, you will instantly go starry-eyed over the idyllic resort which sits on velvety white sands.The first thing you notice is the turquoise blue seas - they really do look like an Instagram filter. The island has a fleet of golf buggies to transport you from restaurant to restaurant (there's seven in total) or you can just take a leisurely walk and enjoy the tropical wildlife that encases the island.

Dreamy beaches that will take your breath away

Choose from spacious beach bungalows or over water villas if you want that bucket-list experience. The beach bungalows are slightly more laid-back in style and have their own private beach.

Over water villas are a once in a lifetime experience

How dreamy? The water villas have their own pool on the decking and also have the priceless, picturesque view of the vast ocean that really is breathtaking - particularly when the sun sets. No task is too big for the staff - each resident is assigned their own host who can do anything from booking your evening meal, to helping you decide what excursions to take part in. We recommend the Dolphin Bubble cruise - a boat ride across the sea with Prosecco and the chance to view dolphins in their natural habitat. There's also nightly fish feeds where you can feed the tropical fish - gloves recommended!

The decor is sleek, modern and ultra-comfortable

Guests who wish to completely chill and switch off will love the Calm Spa which really brings the 'wow' factor with its array of treatment rooms and Elemis products. And if you are feeling energetic, yoga and aerobic classes are on offer.

A glorious treat for couples that want to experience a magical getaway. Side note - you won't want to leave.