Lydia Bright and Lucy Mecklenburgh enjoy 'bestie babymoon' at this exclusive resort in Corfu The reality TV stars are both expecting their first child

They have been friends for years and are even due to give birth just five days apart from each other – so what better way for Lydia Bright and Lucy Mecklenburgh to celebrate their pregnancies than with a 'bestie babymoon'. The reality TV stars have jetted off to the luxury Grecotel Corfu Imperial Exclusive Resort on the Greek Island of Crete with some of their closest friends, including Ashley James and Montana Brown.

Sharing a number of envy-inducing images on their Instagram Stories, Lydia and Lucy made sure to keep their followers updated on their travels. Apart from stunning ocean views and fine dining at the resort, the girls enjoyed a luxury yacht trip where they showed off their bumps in matching leopard print swimwear and wine tasting – which included non-alcoholic options.

The resort surrounds crystal clear water

Even without the day trips at sea, Lucy and Lydia have plenty of choices at Corfu Imperial to keep them entertained. According to the resort's website, the Mediterranean promenade and piazza area offer "refined or casual dining experiences and intimate family moments. Combined with exclusive retail options, it promises to elevate the experience of our distinguished clientele to new heights."

There are plenty of dining options

The location can't be beaten either. The exclusive hotel lies on the gorgeous Kommeno peninsula with unique natural beauty and is surrounded on both sides by the crystal blue waters of the Ionian Sea. Corfu Imperial occupies private coves with three sandy beaches, one pebbly beach and one beach ideal for dining where guests can relax or do sports, with changing cabins, showers, sunbeds, beach towels, and umbrellas. There's even a heated pool, freshwater pool – which includes exercise bikes and running machines beneath the water – and sun terraces and fully serviced beach areas.

Swimming pools, sandy beaches, and luxury dining - what's not to love?

Lydia, who is expecting a girl, announced her baby news exclusively in HELLO! back in August, revealing she is due to give birth in February 2020. While Lucy, who is expecting a boy, also announced her news in August on the evening of her 28th birthday.

