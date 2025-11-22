48 hours in Lisbon - a dream itinerary for a special celebration

It had been two years since I'd seen my American best buddy, so when our flights touched down in Lisbon airport just twenty minutes apart, I couldn’t wait to give her a big hug and start our much anticipated 48 hours in Lisbon! It was a long overdue celebration, with us both having recently turned 50, and this stunning European city turned out to be the perfect backdrop for a weekend to remember.

Arrival and the palace with a view

Our base for the two nights was the gorgeous Verride Palácio de Santa Catarina, a restored 18th-century palace perched above the city and the river. The hotel arranged for us to be collected from the airport and we were full of excitement and anticipation as we meandered through the city to our palatial temporary home.

The majestic Verride Palácio de Santa Catarina

Having walked through the majestic entrance, we checked in and were shown to our room. We threw open the double doors and took in the sweeping city views, across rooftops sparkling in the sun, right down to the shimmering river Tagus. A welcome break from the grey weather of London and a lucky break for us - it had been raining for days in Lisbon apparently, but for us, the sun was shining. And it would stay like that for the next 48 hours. Bliss!

A quick freshen up, and we were wandering through Chiado, pausing to admire the trams and tiled buildings, and breaking for a tasty salad and a diet coke at an outside cafe, settling into Lisbon life. We explored the Largo do Carmo and the Carmo ruins, wandering slowly and taking in the atmosphere. We'd seen the imposing Castelo de Sao Jorge looking down on us from a city hilltop, and since we're both somewhat focussed on fitness and steps, made the bold decision to head there, on foot, to explore the ancient walls.

Taking a quick lunch in the shade in Lisbon

The climb was real! Lisbon's hills are no joke, but we enjoyed every moment of it, and arriving at the summit, soaking in the city beneath us, felt like a reward. As did a cool glass of beer that we definitely felt we had earned as we tried to cool off under the shade of parasol just outside the castle walls.

Walking around the ramparts above the city

Wandering through Lisbon on foot is a treat not to be missed. The city is full of hills, but for every up, there's a down. And the details and experiences, the shops and the treasures that you spot on foot makes it worth every step.

We headed back to the hotel for a quick freshen up - my friend had a mini jet-lag-siesta while I sat around the pool with a cocktail. The evening found us at the hotel’s own restaurant, the Lisbon Club by Verride, where the food felt quietly first-class, the atmosphere exclusive and the conversation flowed as freely as the wine. Catching up on lost time, in luxurious surroundings. It doesn't get much better than that.

A riverside day of walking and wandering

Day two was all about the river, but not before breakfast. A four course meal with desert! Really! Taken under a sunshade around the pool, with views across the city to the water, and such peace. Lisbon is so relaxed for a capital city.

Having enjoyed a wonderful meal, our first stop between our hotel and the banks of the river, was the bustling Time Out Market. Satiated from breakfast, we enjoyed checking out the food stalls but without any temptation to indulge. Great for photos and highly Instagrammable. I even managed to pick up a few treats for the family back home.

Time Out market Lisbon is a feast for the senses

We then headed down to the banks and began what would be a long, sunny and glorious stroll under the iconic 25 de Abril bridge (really reminiscent of San Fran's Golden Gate Bridge, because, we later discovered, it was designed by the same American architectural company). It was a relief to get some shade under the double decker feat of engineering, where we sat for a while to watch Lisbon’s cool set play Padel on the riverside courts.

Lisbon's 25 De Abril bridge offers shade on a hot sunny day

The city is special when you walk it, we covered over 20 km that day, pausing a lot for shade. The best stop of which was for lunch at SUD Lisboa Terrazza which was, simply sensational. Set at the edge of the river, we had cocktails engineered by colour (one with a floating chocolate truffle in it) and food that was quite simply divine. We were given a tour of the incredible roof terrace complete with infinity pool with views across the river. It was no surprise to hear that royalty and A listers pop by when they’re in town - it’s one not to miss!

After an incredible meal, the sun nudged us inland for some shade and we wanderd our way back to the hotel, via the must-visit Pasteis de Belem where we purchased a couple of pastel de natas for when we'd walked off enough lunch to have space for a snack! We made our way home through shopping streets, hunted out our favourite azulejos tiles which adorn many houses across the city, and snapped photos galore.

Lunch at SUD Lisboa Terrazza is a culinary treat

Back at the hotel, a quick dip in the beautiful pool awaited. Having dressed for dinner, we headed up to the rooftop to sip cocktails as the sun set before jumping in a taxi for dinner at Audrey's - a low key, alfresco dining in a wonderfully sustainable cafe, with a cool vibe, delicious cocktails (with a very large menu!) and simply delicious food.

Cocktails at sunset on the rooftop terrace

As we wandered home, we came across a bar with live music and stopped by for a little margarita and a dance. And back to the hotel for a late night pastel de nata!

Final morning – slow-start, park café, shopping and goodbyes

Our last morning was gentle. We made our way up to the leafy district of Príncipe Real, found a café in the park where we pretended we were locals and enjoyed the feeling of a slow Sunday morning in Lisbon. Shopping on the luxurious Avenida da Liberdade had an eye-watering price tag, but the craft and antiques market in the middle of the avenue was perfect for souvenirs and mementoes. We made time for a quick ice cream break too!

Enjoying ice cream and Lisbon tiles

Before we knew it, it was time to pack up and and we were checking out. A quick break but long enough to get a taste for this simply stunning city, and a long overdue reunion for two great friends. One thing we know for sure, this won't be our last visit to Lisbon.

Practical info: making the most of a Lisbon weekend

Where to stay:

Verride Palácio de Santa Catarina – a beautifully restored 18th-century palace with sweeping views across the city and river. Rooms start from around €550 per night for two guests, including the signature five-course breakfast. Ask for a river-view room if you can – the sunsets are unforgettable.

The view from our window at the Verride Palácio de Santa Catarina

Where to eat:

The Lisbon Club by Verride – elegant but relaxed fine dining within the hotel. Expect to spend around €120 per person for a three-course dinner with wine.

SUD Lisboa Terrazza – riverside glamour with cocktails by colour and food that’s as good as the setting. Average price about €50 per person, cocktails around €18.

Audrey’s Café at Santiago de Alfama – a low-key, alfresco spot with a sustainable ethos and generous cocktail list. Afternoon tea is €35 per guest, and dinner for two is typically around €90–€100.

Don’t miss:

The climb to Castelo de São Jorge for panoramic views (entry €15).

A stroll through Príncipe Real and the antiques market on Avenida da Liberdade, ideal for souvenirs and local crafts.

Warm pastéis de nata from Pastéis de Belém – only €1.50 each and worth every bite.

A long walk along the Tagus in the sun

Top tip:

Lisbon is wonderfully walkable but famously hilly, so bring comfortable shoes and pace yourself. The city rewards slow exploring, and in the September sunshine you’ll want shade breaks, water – or the occasional cocktail.

To book Verride Palácio de Santa Catarina, visit booking.com. Rooms start from around €550 per night for two guests. To see even more photos, check out the hotel directly on verridesc.