Dream Escapes: Why Mochlos, Crete is perfect for a spring getaway

Stay

Peering out across the rippling waves on the edge of Mochlos village, four-bedroomed Villa Melitina makes for a ravishing spot to while away a sun-drenched week with your nearest and dearest. Interiors assume a cool, contemporary aesthetic (think sleek white washed spaces with hits of earthy texture) and there's no shortage of space for the whole gang, though you'll spend a good chunk of your stay lolling on the slate-toned loungers beside the infinity pool, taking it easy and listening to the cicadas begin to chirrup as golden hour rolls around.

© TWOEF LONDON/FOTIS SERFAS Villa Melitina in Mochlos

Taste

Breakfast at Villa Melitina - whipped up by charming housekeeper, Sofia - doesn't disappoint. Gather beneath the pergola where fresh fruit, pastries, local jams and honey await, then you'll tuck into buttery scrambled eggs served atop hunks of just-baked sourdough. Down in Mochlos itself, The Rocks - positioned right at the water's edge - turns out superb iced coffee and smoothies by day and expertly-mixed cocktails by night, and come supper time you'll want to snag a table at Tá Kochília for the melt-in-the-mouth seabass carpaccio, zesty Greek salads and sigh-inducing sunset vistas.

Breakfast at Villa Melitina

Indulge

Wander Mochlos' cobbled, bougainvillea-strung streets and you’ll happen across a handful of little shops. Browse billowy linen sundresses, straw baskets and dainty beaded bracelets at Chez Cecile, and be sure to drop into Amalthea for hand-crafted soaps and body scrubs featuring almond kernels and olive oil from the surrounding hills, beside a collection of mindfully-made ceramics.

© Alamy Mochlos' bougainvillea-strung streets

Explore

Lapped by cerulean waters, the understated yet oh-so pretty village of Mochlos sits in the gulf of Mirabello, on Crete's eastern edge - a five minute meander from Villa Melitina. The pace here is wonderfully slow and blue-skied mornings might begin with a hike in the scrubby hills or a refreshing swim off the jetty. Energetic types can swim out to the Minoan settlement on the itsy-bitsy island just across the way, or instead, call upon Giorgos who'll gladly take you over there for just a few euros - look out for his blue and white painted boat in the bay. Those keen to explore further afield can spend an afternoon driving along the southeast coast, taking in the many pine-fringed beaches and the Kapsa Monastery, with its serene rock-hewn chapel.

© Alamy Mochlos sits in the gulf of Mirabello

TRIP DETAILS: Simpson Travel offers a week at Melitina in Mochlos (which sleeps eight people across four bedrooms) from £706pp in April inc. accommodation, return flights, car hire and daily