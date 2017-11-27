9 Photos | Travel

9 of Meghan Markle's top London hotspots revealed

See where the Duchess shops, dines and gets pampered

9 of Meghan Markle's top London hotspots revealed
9 of Meghan Markle's top London hotspots revealed

Meghan Millie Soho Farmhouse
Photo: © Instagram
The Duchess of Sussex has been settled in London since becoming engaged to Prince Harry in November 2017, and often visited the city before her move from Toronto, where she filmed Suits. Although she will soon be relocating to Windsor and her new home of Frogmore Cottage, Meghan will still be just a short distance away from the capital – and many of her favourite haunts. Scroll through the gallery to see the Duchess’ top London hotspots…

Soho House

Meghan is close friends with Soho House consultant Markus Anderson, and is said to have enjoyed dates with Prince Harry at the private members’ club in the early days of their relationship. There are several outposts in the city, but the pair are said to frequent the Dean Street Townhouse in Soho. The couple can also escape the city with visits to Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire, where Meghan reportedly had her hen party in March 2018.

Sarah Chapman Skinesis spa
Photo: © Instagram
Sarah Chapman's Skinesis Spa

The former Suits actress visited this salon in Chelsea for her pre-wedding spa treatments. Treatments include bespoke facials, LED light therapy, skin peels and dermaroller treatments, all of which would leave Meghan with gorgeous glowing skin.

Chucs restaurant notting hill
Photo: © Instagram
Chucs restaurant

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted dining at Italian restaurant Chucs in January with new Deputy Communications Secretary Christian Jones. There are four locations throughout London, but Meghan dined at the Notting Hill restaurant, where the menu includes dishes such as pasta and risotto, pizzas and antipasti. There was even a January Detox menu on offer should Meghan have fancied a lighter, nutritious lunch.

Nichola Joss treatment room
Photo: © Instagram
Nichola Joss salon

Meghan is a big fan of skincare and beauty expert Nichola Joss, and has visited her Harley Street clinic for the bespoke sculpting inner facial, claiming she “sculpts your face from the inside out”. You can expect to pay £250 for the 60 minute treatment with Nichola, or £200 with her executive therapist.

Whole Foods London
Photo: © Getty Images
Whole Foods Kensington

The Duchess is a regular visitor to Whole Foods which is located just a short walk away from her home on Kensington High Street. Meghan’s local branch has eight on-site restaurants, a coffee bar, and an array of in-store experts, so the Duchess can do all of her grocery shopping in one place.

Meghan Markle Kings Road
Photo: © PA
Kings' Road, Chelsea

Much like her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan is a fan of shopping on Kings Road in Chelsea. The 37-year-old was seen shopping in the Heidi Klein store before her engagement was announced in 2017.

Bocca Di Lupo food
Photo: © Instagram
Bocca Di Lupo

Meghan has visited Italian restaurant Bocca Di Lupo on several occasions, particularly before she married Prince Harry. The Soho eatery serves seasonal Italian cuisine with example dishes including grilled polenta with creamed Portobello mushrooms and pappardelle with lentils.

Fortnum and Mason London
Photo: © Getty Images
Fortnum & Mason

The Duchess of Sussex treated her friend Daniel Martin to Fortnum & Mason chocolate truffles when he visited her at Kensington Palace in January, so we can only guess she is a fan of the store. The iconic London store is a favourite of the royal family, so it would come as no surprise that Meghan now also shops there.

Kensington Flower Corner
Photo: © Instagram
Kensington Flower Corner

Back when she wrote her lifestyle blog, The Tig, Meghan said Kensington Flower Corner was her favourite place in London to buy flowers. Now she is living just round the corner at Kensington Palace, she’ll still be able to get flowers for the home she and Prince Harry share.

