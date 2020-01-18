Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore Cottage: a peek inside

It was revealed on Saturday that Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will keep Frogmore Cottage as their UK home after they revealed they will split their time between the UK and North America after announcing they are stepping back from royal duties. The couple, who will no longer use their HRH status and will no longer represent the Queen, have agreed to repay the £2.4million of taxpayers' money spent on refurbishing their Windsor home. The private couple may not have shared the full details of their renovations, but from time to time we are given rare glimpses of the couple's interior design choices.

Of course one of the most important of Meghan's decor decisions involved creating a gorgeous nursery for baby Archie. For this, the couple reportedly hired Vicky Charles, Soho House's top interior designer, to transform Frogmore Cottage into a new baby haven ahead of their move to Windsor. As well as kitting out their house for little Archie, the couple are believed to have painted his nursery with vegan and organic paint.

Fans speculated that they might have been given a glimpse of Harry and Meghan's interior choices back in September 2019 when Harry shared a rare, informal message with social media followers about the fifth anniversary of The Invictus Games.

Fans wondered if Harry's video was shot at Frogmore Cottage

Although it wasn't revealed where the video was recorded, royal fans rushed to social media to speculate whether the setting was in fact their home at Frogmore, and the on-trend striped grey wallpaper in the background was one of their home decor choices. They were definitely given a unique insight into the couple's taste in interior decor earlier last year when Meghan's makeup artist and close friend Daniel Martin posted an Instagram photograph of a brunch they shared together after he'd flown to the UK to visit her.

The snap showed a distressed rustic table, a black and white table runner and a selection of stoneware crockery, which has been identified as part of Soho Home's 'Country House' collection. Meghan and Harry were thought to have chosen gifts for their wedding list from the Soho Home range. It was first thought that Meghan and Daniel may have headed to Oxfordshire's Soho Farmhouse for their meet-up – but the beauty expert took to his Instagram Story to reveal that Meghan had hosted at home. His photograph was captioned: "Back to our Tig days... Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM!"

Meghan's choices include the Soho Home Country House Teapot - which sells for £25 in a small size and £35 for the large - and what looks like the teacups from the range, which are £12 each.

Meghan's Soho Home teapot

She served her famous smashed avocado toast on Oneida pewter plates (which can be bought on eBay) and also presented Daniel with some chocolate truffles from Fortnum & Mason. He later commented on his picture: "Those truffles were soooo yummy!"

Daniel was the man behind Meghan's beautiful makeup look on her wedding day in May 2018, and the friends clearly enjoy their relaxing days together. The MUA has previously opened up about how the morning of the royal wedding went, telling Good Morning America: "We had breakfast. Guy, her dog, was with us. We were playing around with him. It was a very chill morning. Her mum [Doria Ragland] was there, which was amazing."

