Kaitlin Olson's High Potential has fans all saying the same thing after new Halloween episode

High Potential took a spooky turn this week. On Tuesday, October 21, the new ABC hit starring Kaitlin Olson aired its highly-anticipated Halloween episode, "Chasing Ghosts," in which the team investigates a spooky case where a wealthy lawyer is found dead in his haunted Victorian mansion, while Captain Wagner surprises everyone with his skill. The episode — which features a cameo from the Teen Witch herself Robyn Lively — also plays out Morgan (Kaitlin) and Ava's (Amirah J) fight from last week's episode.

Ava eventually apologized for disobeying her mom Morgan's orders to stay away from Arthur (Mekhi Phifer), who is meant to be keeping the women safe amid Morgan's husband Roman's ongoing disappearance. To make amends, Morgan finally unveils some of the items in Roman's backpack left behind, among them a drawing from an event that took place after he disappeared, therefore implying he might have been keeping tabs on the women.

Across social media, fans had a lot of thoughts on the episode (see a teaser above), with most awaiting the moment Morgan and Daniel Sunjata's Detective Karadec's (possibly) finally get together. "Re-watching last night's episode of #HighPotential. I can't get over the fact that Morgadec were doing their usual banter, eye contact and smirking at each other. All while standing in a room with their 2 bosses," one viewer wrote on Twitter (now X) of the characters' ongoing flirtation.

"I have just watched the latest episode of High Potential. I really wonder what will end up happening with Morgan, the squad, and others next time," another wrote, as others followed suit with: "I LOVE MY MORGADEC BABIES SO MUCH," and: "Starting and ending the episode with him sitting at his desk watching her... Morgadec endgame confirmed," as well as: "Can we just skip to the part where they get together please?"