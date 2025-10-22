Kylie Jenner announces death of beloved dog Norman: 'Tried to prepare myself'

Kylie Jenner has shared devastating news. On Wednesday, October 22, the reality star announced the passing of her beloved dog Norman, the first dog she ever got herself, almost 13 years ago. It's no secret to fans of the beauty mogul that Norman was her trusty sidekick and a fixture of the Kylie Cosmetics founder's online presence, and the first of several Italian Greyhounds she has had since, some estimate up to seven, including Bambi and Harlie.

Kylie took to Instagram to share the news, posting a slew of photos of her and Norman throughout the years, including some featuring her seven-year-old daughter, Stormi, who she shares with ex Travis Scott. "In Loving Memory of My Sweet Norman," she wrote, before recalling: "I still remember the day I brought you home. I had never loved anything so much. I always wanted an Italian Greyhound growing up, but my mommy never let me have one."

© Instagram Kylie shared a slew of photos of Norman, who was almost 13

"Then, right after I turned 17, I got you for Christmas, and it was the best gift I could have ever received," she continued. "Normy, you filled my life and so many others with pure joy. Almost 13 years old, and yet I know I’ll remember you far longer than the time we got to share."

"I wish I wasn’t writing this post," she acknowledged, and further shared: "I knew you were getting older, and I tried to prepare myself, but it's hard losing you norm. It makes me happy knowing my kids got to meet you and love you. My sweet Normyyyy. My heart aches for you. Rest in peace, my precious Normandle. I love you forever."

© Getty Images The beauty mogul with the late pup in 2015

Especially in his early years, Norman became a fixture of Kylie's brand, so much so that his face is currently the cursor for the Kylie Cosmetics website, and plenty of Kylie products featuring his face and name have been sold over the past decade.

© Instagram Kylie's daughter Stormi with Norman

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and express their condolences, with one writing: "Oh Ky, I'm so sorry. I hope you find comfort in all the beautiful memories you created together. Norman was lucky to have you, and I know you gave him a life filled with love, warmth and happiness."

© Instagram The reality star has had several Italian Greyhounds, most famously Norman and Bambi

Others followed suit with: "I'm so so sorry Ky. May Norman rest in peace in doggy heaven," and: "Our sweet baby Normy. Thank you for bringing so much light and love to our little Kylie AND for her babies. Can't believe it's happening but we know how much fun and loved your life was," as well as: "A staple of the king kylie era… We will miss you Norman."

In addition to her several other dogs, which include more Italian Greyhounds as well as some Dachshunds, plus her daughter Stormi, Kylie, 28, is also a mom to son Aire, three, who she also shares with ex Travis. She has been in a relationship with two-time Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet since early 2023.