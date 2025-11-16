DWTS pro Jan Ravnik addresses future on show after Maks Chmerkovskiy tiff

The jury is still out on whether Jan Ravnik will come back for another season of Dancing with the Stars. The professional dancer, who in the past two years became known as one of Taylor Swift's design back-up dancers for her Eras Tour, joined the show for the first time for its 34th season, competing alongside The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck. And though the two have already been eliminated — and he has caught some strays from a fellow pro — the Slovenia native is still enjoying being part of the show.

Jan, speaking with People, maintained that the show has been a "great experience," however as for whether he will return for a second season, he merely suggested we'll have to "see about that," noting: "We'll see about it. It's still a long way [away]. This is 2026. We don't know."

© Getty Images Jan and Jen have already been eliminated

For now, he is focused on the current season, which though he has been eliminated from it, he's "still rehearsing a lot" ahead of the semi-finals on Tuesday, November 18. "It was stressful to [be] learning everything, but now, I think because I'm already in a flow, it feels so much better," Jan said, and guessed: "In two weeks I'm gonna be done, probably I'm gonna be like, 'Oh, I missed that.'"

He is also looking forward to enjoying "a little break" once the show concludes in two weeks, and further revealed: "I decided I'm gonna go to Europe. I have some other obligations also that I need to do in Europe," and added: "I need snow. I need like holiday spirit."

Though Jan has maintained he has had a great time on DWTS, his dance skills were recently criticized by Maksim Chmerkovskiy and he therefore was the subject of viral headlines, after the former DWTS pro, while speaking with his wife Petra Murgatroyd on her podcast, The Penthouse with Peta, said: "I'm sorry, Jan has absolutely no business being a pro on Dancing with the Stars. There's zero foundation, technique, quality, understanding of the partnership."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Jan's dance skills were recently criticized by Maks

He was quick to draw criticism for his comments, and later took to Instagram to apologize, writing: "I want to apologize to Jan for the way my words hurt your feelings," and suggesting: "I would love to meet, I would love to talk about this, bury the hatchet … Most importantly, I think, you know, walk away with knowing me feeling completely different. And, dare I say, we probably might even be friends."

© Getty Images Jen was competing against her TSLOMW co-star Whitney

"My commentary on dance does not come with feelings and emotions. It just comes with completely different range of reasoning," he added," emphasizing: "I would like to explain myself, like I said. I would like this to be personal, because this is, this is crazy to me."

Currently still competing on Dancing with the Stars are Jordan Chiles, Alix Earle, Dylan Efron, Elaine Hendrix, Robert Irwin and Whitney Leavitt. The next episode, the semi-finals, will be "Prince Night," dedicated to the late "When Doves Cry" singer.