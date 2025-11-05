DWTS' Whitney Leavitt addresses alleged feud with Jen Affleck — who suggested she won't support her win

Whitney Leavitt is focusing on dance — not any alleged feuds. At the end of last week's episode of Dancing with the Stars, the reality star's Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-star Jen Affleck, also a competitor, was eliminated along with her partner Jan Ravnik. And as Whitney and her partner Mark Ballas were marked safe, the former once again went viral over her reaction to her co-star's elimination, where she appeared to quickly cover up a smile.

On this week's episode, Whitney was again marked safe — Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel and her partner Pasha Pashkov went home — and maintained that she is not giving any attention to rumors of a feud with Jen. "I'm trying not to focus on that," she told E! News after the November 4 episode.

© Getty Images Jen and Whitney are also co-stars on The Secret lives of Mormon Wives

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, based on a group of Utah-based "Mom-fluencers" that first found fame on TikTok, will premiere its next season, its third, next Thursday, November 13. As for what fans can expect from it, Whitney simply suggested: "I think, generally, a lot of people have had questions from the last season, and you're going to get some answers."

Whitney's comments come not only after she went viral for her reaction to Jen's elimination, but also after Jen herself appeared to have thrown shade at her during an October 29 TikTok live video she filmed with Jan. After sharing that now that she is no longer in contention, she would be instead cheering for Andy Richter or Robert Irwin to take the Mirrorball Trophy, Jen added, "I would be rooting for a former MomTok person, but we won't be getting into that," prompting Jan to quip that it's all "too much drama for me."

However Jan — who is Taylor Swift's former Eras Tour back-up dancer and who is new as a pro on the show — himself was also thrust into a bit of a DWTS-related tiff, after former pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy derided his dancing skills while speaking with his wife Petra Murgatroyd on her podcast, The Penthouse with Peta. "I'm sorry, Jan has absolutely no business being a pro on Dancing with the Stars. There's zero foundation, technique, quality, understanding of the partnership."

© Getty Images Whitney went viral for her reaction to Jen's elimination

He was quick to draw criticism for his comments, and later took to Instagram to apologize, writing: "I want to apologize to Jan for the way my words hurt your feelings," and suggesting: "I would love to meet, I would love to talk about this, bury the hatchet … Most importantly, I think, you know, walk away with knowing me feeling completely different. And, dare I say, we probably might even be friends."

© Getty Images Whitney and Mark on the eighth episode of DWTS

"My commentary on dance does not come with feelings and emotions. It just comes with completely different range of reasoning," he added," emphasizing: "I would like to explain myself, like I said. I would like this to be personal, because this is, this is crazy to me."

© Disney Jan's dance skills were also called out by Maks

The next episode of Dancing with the Stars season 34, its ninth, will air on ABC next Tuesday, November 11, and its theme is "20th Birthday Party."