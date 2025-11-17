Meet Sam Elliott's Oscar-nominated wife of 41 years and their only daughter

Sam Elliott is celebrating his latest gig with his family. On Thursday, November 6, the 1883 actor was joined by his wife Katharine Ross and their daughter Cleo Rose Elliott for a season two advance screening for Landman, another show by Taylor Sheridan, at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth in Texas. The family outing marked a rare joint appearance for the Elliott-Ross bunch, who last stepped out on a major red carpet together for the 91st Annual Academy Awards in February 2019.

Catch up on the family below.

Sam and Katharine's love story

Sam, 81, and Katharine, 85, first crossed paths back in 1969, when they both worked on the Robert Redford, Paul Newman led film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, in which Sam featured as "Card Player #2" and Katharine played a character named Etta Place.

They however didn't start dating until 1978, after they reunited on the set of the horror film The Legacy, in which they were the lead stars. They tied the knot in 1984, and four months later, they welcomed their first and only daughter, Cleo Rose Elliott, who is 41.

© Getty Images Katharine and Sam in 1981

Katharine is also an actress

Katharine was born in Los Angeles on January 29, 1940 while her father Dudley Tyng Ross was a lieutenant in the Navy. She got her start in acting through theatre while in college, and in 1964, was cast by John Houseman as Cordelia in a stage production of King Lear, and went on to make a myriad of television appearances that year, as well as her first film, Shenandoah, the following year.

Her breakthrough role was as Elaine Robinson in the Dustin Hoffman, Anne Bancroft led The Graduate, which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress and won her a Golden Globe Award as New Star of the Year, a category discontinued in 1983. She is also known for her roles in The Stepford Wives (1975) and Donnie Darko (2001), and accrued over 60 acting credits until her last role in 2019.

© Getty Images The family stepped out together on November 6

She has been married five times

Sam is Katharine's fifth husband. She first married her college sweetheart, fellow actor Joel Fabiani, in 1960, before divorcing in 1962, after which she was married to John Marion from 1964 to 1967. She next married three-time Oscar-winner Conrad Hall, the cinematographer on Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, in 1969, and divorced him in 1973. Her fourth husband was Gaetano "Tom" Lisi, a chauffeur and technician she met on the set of The Stepford Wives, who she was married to from 1974 to 1979.

© WireImage The Elliott-Ross family in 2018

The family's ups and downs

Though Katharine and Sam keep their personal and family life largely out of the spotlight, they unfortunately made headlines in 2011 when Katharine filed a restraining order against her then-26-year-old daughter Cleo, alleging that she repeatedly stabbed her in the arm with scissors. Per People, she claimed in court documents that Cleo "verbally and emotionally abused me even as a little girl but became increasingly violent at age 12 or 13," and that the issue wound up that year. The mother and daughter do appear to have solved their issues, and have made several public appearances since.

© Instagram Cleo shared a sweet photo of the family's recent visit to Texas on Instagram

Meet Cleo

Little is known about Cleo, now 41, but on Instagram, she identifies herself as an artist. She makes frequent updates on the social media platform, many of which are photos of and tributes to her parents, including a recent photo from Texas which appears to be from their visit to the state for the Landman screening.